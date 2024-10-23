Giuliani Must Turn Over $6m NYC Apartment to Election Workers

A judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to turn over his Manhattan apartment and other valuables to two Georgia election workers as part of a defamation lawsuit.

Last year, the two election workers – Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss – successfully sued Mr Giuliani for over $140m (£106m).

Mr Giuliani, a former attorney to Donald Trump, had falsely accused them of tampering with votes during the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to the apartment, the federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Mr Giuliani must turn over his watches, furniture and sports memorabilia to Ms Freeman and Ms Moss.

The judge also ruled that Ms Freeman and Ms Moss are the beneficiaries of $2m that the one-time New York City mayor says Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign still owes him.

Ms Freeman and Ms Moss asked a court last month to seize some of Mr Giuliani’s assets, including multiple properties in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as dozens of luxury watches, a Mercedes-Benz and other personal items.

They also sought three of his New York Yankees World Series rings, one of which is valued at roughly $30,000.

In the 24-page order released on Tuesday, the judge ruled Mr Giuliani must turn over more than two dozen watches and a jersey signed by former New York Yankees centre fielder Joe Dimaggio.

The judge deferred judgment on the World Series rings and the condo in Palm Beach.

Mr Giuliani has seven days to turn over his possessions, including the luxurious Manhattan apartment, which he previously tried to sell for $6m, according to BBC’s US news partner CBS.

Mr Giuliani was stripped of his legal credentials in July after facing legal trouble for making false statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Separately, he has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges in what prosecutors called a “fake elector scheme” to declare Trump the winning candidate in Arizona during the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Giuliani was charged with 17 others for his alleged role in that scheme.

He filed for bankruptcy last year after losing the defamation lawsuit to Ms Freeman and Ms Moss.

The women said they had to endure threats and harassment after being targeted by Mr Giuliani.

In July, a federal judge dismissed his bankruptcy case, leaving him without protection from his creditors.

By BBC News