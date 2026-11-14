Goalkeeper given 12-game ban for fatal collision with Tenerife striker

Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been suspended for 12 games after an on-field collision that resulted in the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel.

The 25-year-old was sent off after colliding with De Miguel late in the Segunda Division game on 2 November.

De Miguel, 30, suffered a cardiac arrest after the clash, which occurred as Owono raced from his goal to challenge the forward in the centre circle. He died the following day.

The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee issued the suspension for Owono on Friday, saying he used “excessive force” in the collision.

The committee’s statement said: “The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’.

“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel, is public knowledge. In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances…the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.”

It added that Owono had committed a serious infringement under the federation’s disciplinary code, for violent conduct against an opponent during play that causes serious injury. The federation has also decided the 2-2 scoreline will stand after the game was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time.

“This avoids having to resume play from the precise moment at which the tragic incident occurred…the most respectful course of action, given the extraordinary and tragic circumstances of this case,” it said.

By Sky News