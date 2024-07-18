Golshifteh Farahani Siblings: Get to Know Azarakhsh and Shaghayegh Farahani

Golshifteh Farahani is an Iranian and French actress known for her performances in films such as M for Mother and Body of Lies.

She was born in Tehran, Iran in 1983 and began studying music and piano at age 5. At 14, she starred in her first film The Pear Tree, winning the Crystal Roc for Best Actress.

Due to her appearance in Body of Lies without a hijab, Iranian authorities banned her from returning to Iran since 2009. She has since resided in France.

Siblings

Golshifteh’s siblings play significant roles in her life and career. Her brother, Azarakhsh Farahani, is an actor and music composer.

He has been involved in various aspects of the entertainment industry, including acting, music, and theater.

Azarakhsh has often collaborated with his sister, Golshifteh, on projects and their shared passion for the arts has led to many successful collaborations.

Golshifteh’s sister, Shaghayegh Farahani, is also an actress. She has appeared in several films and television shows, often alongside her sister.

Shaghayegh’s acting career has been influenced by her sister’s success and their close relationship has led to many opportunities for them to work together.

Golshifteh was born into a family with a strong background in the arts.

Her father, Behzad Farahani, was a theater director and actor and her mother, Fahimeh Rahim Nia, was a theater actress.

Career

Farahani began her acting career in theater at the age of 6. She made her film debut at 14 with the Iranian film, The Pear Tree, which won her the Best Actress award at the Fajr Film Festival.

This early success marked the beginning of her journey in the film industry.

Farahani continued to star in several acclaimed Iranian films, including Half Moon, The Music Man and About Elly.

These films showcased her versatility and range as an actress, earning her critical acclaim and numerous awards and nominations.

In 2008, Farahani became the first Iranian actress to appear in a major Hollywood production, playing a role in Ridley Scott’s Body of Lies alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

This marked a significant milestone in her career, opening doors to international recognition and opportunities.

However, after appearing in Body of Lies without a hijab, Farahani was banned from returning to Iran.

This ban was imposed by the Iranian government, which restricts the activities of individuals who do not adhere to their cultural and religious norms.

Farahani has since resided in France and continued her acting career, appearing in films such as Paterson, The Upside and the Extraction films.

Her work in these films has been praised for her strong performances and her ability to adapt to different genres and styles.

Throughout her career, Farahani has received numerous awards and nominations for her performances.

She is known for her versatility, having played roles in a variety of genres including drama, action and comedy.

Farahani’s work has been recognized by both Iranian and international film festivals and awards.

Awards and accolades

Farahani has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has been recognized with prestigious awards such as the Jury Grand Prize at the 2009 Asia Pacific Screen Awards for her performance in About Elly, as well as the Best Screenplay award at the same ceremony.

Farahani has also been honored with the Best Actress – New Horizons award at the 2012 Abu Dhabi Film Festival for her role in The Patience Stone.

Her impressive list of accolades includes the Best Actress award at the 2009 Asia Pacific Screen Awards, the 2013 Asian Film Awards and the 2012 Gijón International Film Festival, all for her work in The Patience Stone.

Farahani has also been nominated for the Most Promising Actress César Award in 2014 for the same film.

Her achievements extend beyond individual awards, as she has also been recognized at prestigious film festivals.

Farahani received the Silver Bear at the 2009 Berlin International Film Festival for About Elly and the Golden Seashell at the 2006 San Sebastián Film Festival for Half Moon.

Throughout her career, she has been honored with numerous other awards, including the Eleonora Duse Award at the 2008 Asolo Art Film Festival, the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2018 Chlotrudis Awards for Paterson, and various Best Actress awards from festivals and organizations in Iran.