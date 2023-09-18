Google Explains Why Andrew Kibe’s YouTube Channel Was Terminated

Google’s Head of Communications and Public Affairs for Africa Dorothy Ooko has finally explained why Kenyan creator Andrew Kibe’s YouTube channel was terminated.

Responding to an X user who had termed the move as a representation of “cancel culture”, Ooko explained that the content creator had violated YouTube’s terms of service.

The user identified as Wairimu Mariam had said: “Cancel culture cannot be allowed to take root in content creation. @kibeandy termination of YouTube accounts is NOT about his message but a direct attack on the creative. Restore his accounts. Say NO to CANCEL CULTURE.”