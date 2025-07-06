Goon attack KHRC offices, disrupt press conference by mothers over Saba Saba

There was drama when armed goons attacked the Kenya Human Rights Commission offices and disrupted a press conference by Kenyan mothers on the eve of Saba Saba.

Their agenda was to stop the press conference and managed to steal part of the public address system as they escaped the scene.

Some of those present in the Sunday drama including journalists lost property.

The commission had organized the press conference at their offices along Gitanga Road when the group invaded.

They shouted saying they did not want the meeting to continue as it was meant to plan for Saba Saba protests.

This sent those present scampering for their safety. Some were robbed in the confusion as others took refuge in offices.

The goons said they did not want the commission to plan the Saba Saba rallies planned for July 7.

Police were informed and said they will investigate the drama.

The Saba Saba protests have caused jitters at large with a number of private businesses closing over fear of looting.

Some schools too have closed until Tuesday.

But Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has insisted all civil servants must report to work on July 7.