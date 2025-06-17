Goons attack protesters demanding justice for Albert Ojwang 

Armed gangs foiled a protest calling for justice for teacher Albert Ojwang who died at the Central police station cells in Nairobi.

Ojwang died out of torture and strangulation.

The incident happened on June 7 after he had been arrested from his Homabay home and brought to Nairobi.

A group of activists had called for a protest in major towns including Mombasa, Nairobi and Kilifi to protest the killing.

They also called for the exit of Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat. Lagat stepped aside on Monday to allow ongoing investigations into the murder by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

On Tuesday the protests in Nairobi were infiltrated and diffused by groups which had initially arrived on motorcycles.

They at some points attacked and robbed the protesters. They also targeted journalists.

At least two motorcycles were burnt along Koinange Street in then chaos after the protesters caught up with some of the riders saying they had robbed them. They had to run for their dear lives.

After realizing the motorcycles were targeted, the goons vanished and emerged armed with clubs. They beat up and chased anyone on their sight.

Police did not bother to stop and arrest them. The group clashed with other members of the public on Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, Tom Mboya Street and other major feeder roads.

This turned larger parts of the city center into ghost as most businesses closed by 1 pm.

The group and police took control of the streets chasing pedestrians. Public service vehicles avoided the city centre in fear of being attacked.

The anti-Lagat protestors who were marching in Nairobi CBD had to scamper for safety as the gangs on bodaboda accosted them.

Earlier on, the camp which arrived in gusto on several motorbikes cornered the protesters who were peacefully marching towards the Central Police Station at the University Way intersection and disrupted the protest.

The protesters had to disappear in thin air leaving the rival camp to take control and rule as they whisked away and flogging the defiant remnants on the road.

Police cars and officers could be seen witnessing how the gangs were chasing and roughing up protesters.

Police had lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the crowd which had gathered at the Nation Centre where rage started.

The tension paralysed business activities within the town with shops already closed for the better part of the day.

Lagat Monday stepped aside following pressure over the death of teacher Albert Ojwang.

The top police boss’ name has been at the centre of investigations on the unexplained murder of Ojwang’, after he made a defamation complaint leading to the deceased’s arrest.

He said he was sorry for the death of Ojwang.

“In the good and conscious thought of my role and responsibilities as The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service, and in view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate incident of the death of Mr. Albert Ojwang, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations.”

“The functions of the office will henceforth be performed by my deputy until completion of the investigations.”

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident. I offer immense condolences to the family of Mr. Albert Ojwang for their great loss,” he said in a statement.

This was after he had met president William Ruto to ask him to step aside to allow the ongoing probe.

There has been pressure for his exit from the service over the death.

Inspector General (IG) Douglas Kanja told Senators on June 11 that the probe started when online posts claimed DIG Lagat was involved in corruption within the National Police Service (NPS).

Kanja said the process began on June 4, 2025, when Langat filed a formal complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The issue has caused fury in some areas.