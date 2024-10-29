Government Allocates Sh9 Billion To Clear NHIF Debts

The Kenyan government has disbursed Sh9 billion to the Social Health Authority (SHA) to settle overdue bills for healthcare facilities under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

This funding, announced 29 days after SHA’s launch, aims to improve healthcare access across the country, according to Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Harry Kimtai.

By the end of this week, the funds will be distributed, including Sh1 billion for the Linda Mama program to support free maternal healthcare.

Speaking in Nakuru County during the launch of the Rift Region Multi-Sectoral Committee, Kimtai emphasized the ministry’s commitment to prompt payments, now processed within a maximum of 90 days to ensure efficiency.

“We are focused on addressing delays so that no patient is turned away from healthcare facilities,” Kimtai stated, encouraging county governments to increase public awareness and register citizens, especially those in need, to expand healthcare coverage.

To support SHA’s implementation, the government signed 26 agreements with the Council of Governors (CoG) to enhance equipment in public hospitals and deployed 70 technical officers to assist healthcare facilities in various counties.

Kimtai urged counties to take the lead in promoting this initiative, saying, “Counties must take ownership to drive this initiative effectively.”

Since the rollout, some Kenyans have reported issues accessing healthcare services, which President William Ruto has pledged to address while encouraging citizens to enroll in the SHA program.