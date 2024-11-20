Government Confirms New Mpox Case, Total Cases Now At 18

The government has reported an additional case of Mpox, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in Kenya to 18.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced that the latest case was detected in Nakuru County.

“The cases are distributed as follows: Nakuru (four), Nairobi (two), Mombasa (two), Kajiado (two), Bungoma (two), Taita Taveta (one), Busia (one), Makueni (one), Kericho (one), Uasin Gishu (one), and Kilifi (one),” said Barasa in a statement to newsrooms.

Of the 18 confirmed cases, four are currently under management, while 14 individuals have fully recovered.

The CS also revealed that 115 contacts have been identified, with 80 completing the required 21-day follow-up. Three of the contacts have tested positive, and 32 remain under follow-up.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has screened 1,900,967 travelers at various Points of Entry (POEs) since the outbreak began, including 14,311 screened in the last 24 hours.

Testing efforts by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) have seen 296 samples analyzed, with 18 testing positive, 272 returning negative results, and six still pending.

Barasa assured the public that the government continues to strengthen its surveillance systems to monitor the outbreak.

“We urge all Kenyans to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures. These include avoiding close contact with infected individuals or their belongings, maintaining good hygiene through regular handwashing or sanitizing, and limiting the number of sexual partners to reduce the risk of exposure,” she stated.

She further reassured the public of the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all citizens.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in following health guidelines and actively contributing to the fight against Mpox. Your efforts have been instrumental in slowing the spread of the virus and protecting our communities,” Barasa said.