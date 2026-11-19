Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the administration has ended decades of marginalizing Nyanza region, paving the way for deserving development.

The DP said the region has benefitted from projects costing billions of shillings allocated by the government in a bid to put the region at par in development with other parts of the country.

“We are committed to ensure our country realizes equitable development. The development projects we are undertaking today here in Siaya are also being implemented in Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Kajiado and Kiambu and all the other counties,” DP said.

The Second in Command spoke on Thursday during a development visit of UgenyaConstituency, Siaya County where he inspected several development projects.

“This time we have said that we must eliminate discrimination in development and tribal discrimination in our country and ensure that every part of Kenya benefits from development. We want our country to remain united through equitable development,” he added.

During the visit, Prof. Kindiki commissioned Usinda Village A and B last mile electricity supply project targeting 162 homes and the Samayeye-Ndusye electrification project that has benefitted 86 homes. He also handed over Bar-Ober ESP Market which has just been completed.

Under the rural electrification initiative, the government is spending 2 billion shillings to connect an additional 19,000 homes in Siaya County. From this, 2,600 homes have benefitted in UgenyaConstituency at 257 million shillings.

In addition to Ber Ober Market, the Constituency also has Ukwala and Kanyumba markets under construction. The markets are among 600 at various stages of completion across the country.

The DP said President Ruto’s interest is for all Kenyans to deservedly enjoy development despite their political choices during elections.

“Once elections are over, the person who wins becomes the leader of all Kenyans. When President William Ruto won, he invited his competitors and they sat together and agreed that the elections were over and now it is time to work together to develop Kenya,” DP noted.

Additionally, he enumerated several projects being undertaken in Siaya and Nyanza region topping billions of shillings allocated by the government.

The projects include Ukwala Affordable Housing Project in Ugenya constructed at 931 million shillings. It is among housing projects costing billions in the Nyanza region. In total, SaiyaCounty has received 15 billion shillings for affordable housing, modern markets and hostels with more in the pipeline.

At least nine fish landing sites are progressing including the Luanda K’Otieno site costing 135 million shillings which has been completed and commissioned. Two other sites in Wichlum and Asembo are underway at 300 million shillings.

The 1.3 billion shillings Kabonyo Centre of Excellence for Aquaculture is set for completion early next year.

“Kenya is one, and we must unite our country. The way to unite our country is not by talking about it, but by ensuring that every part of the nation receives its fair share of the country’s development resources,” DP reiterated.

Owing to the unrelenting equitable development drive, the DP said President Ruto is being fought by political opponents who are only interested in division and insults.

“The political attacks you see directed at the President by those who oppose him are not about anything else. They are driven by the question of why he is taking development to areas where he received fewer votes,” he said.

Despite the opposition, he affirmed the quest to develop every region adding that all efforts arebeing consolidated to achieve it.

“We have said that, come what may, whether forward or backward, right or left, up or down, we will ensure equity across the Republic of Kenya. We cannot discriminate against any part of our country on the basis of political affiliation, religion or ethnicity,” he emphasized.

The DP was accompanied by MPs David Ochieng (Ugenya), Moses Omondi (Ugunja), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), John Bwire (Taveta), MCAs among other leaders.