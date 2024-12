Government Lists Road Traffic Accident Black Spots Across Kenya

The government has unveiled a comprehensive list of black spots in road traffic accidents across the country, highlighting areas that pose significant risks to road users.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration emphasized the importance of addressing these high-risk zones, particularly during the festive season when road activities increase significantly.

“Addressing black spots is a critical aspect of enhancing road safety and reducing fatalities, especially during busy periods like the holiday season when traffic volumes typically increase,” the ministry said in a statement.

North Eastern Region

Garissa Madogo-KBC Station.

Nkubu–Embu Road Section.

Konza Junction to Salama Road Section.

Mombasa-Nairobi at Chumvi Area.

Salama-Sultan Hamud Road Section.

Emali Simba Market to Kibwezi.

Mtito to Tsavo River Stretch.

Nanyuki to Isiolo Junction at Subuiga.

Machakos-Wamunyu Road Section at Kithangathini.

Mlolongo-Small World Club-Junction to Namanga and Mto wa Mawe Bridge.

Western Region

Mbale-Vihiga Road Section.

Kakamega-Chavakali Road Section.

Kakamega-Kisumu-Ilesi Museno.

Kakamega-Webuye-Lubao.

Kambi ya Mwanza Enjiya Corner.

Malava Forest.

Bungoma-Eldoret-Chemoi.

Webuye-Misikhu Area.

Central Region

Kiganjo-Narumoru Road.

Kibirigwi-Sagana Road Section.

Limuru-Uplands Section.

Thika Blue Post-Sagana Bridge Road.

Makutano-Embu Road Section.

Kiriani-Murang’a Road Section.

Nyeri-Nyahururu Road.

Makongeni.

Kiambu-Muthaiga Road.

Nairobi

Kasarani GSU Stretch.

Westlands-Kabete Road.

Mombasa Road.

Jogoo Road.

Waiyaki Way near Kangemi.

Thika Road at KU.

Ruai-Bypass.

Lang’ata near Carnivore Junction.

Eastern Bypass near Transami.

GM Footbridge.

Coast Region

Tsavo-Maungu Road Section.

Maungu-Tsavo East Gate Road Section.

Mazeras-Miritini Road Section.

Kilifi-Vipingo Road Section.

Kibarani-Changamwe Makunde.

Kwale Matunga Junction.

Navy Junction.

Maji ya Chumvi.

Uwanja wa Ndege.

Maungu Area.

Ndii Area.

Malindi at Jiwe Tanga.

Rift Valley Region

Kinungi-Naivasha-Gilgil Toll Station.

Gilgil-Nakuru Road.

Molo GSU-Salgaa.

Salgaa to ADC Farm.

Timboroa-Burnt Forest Section.

Chepsir-Kipkelion Junction.

Kericho-Litein.

Nanyuki-Isiolo Junction.

Nyeri-Nyahururu Wiyumiririe Area.

Gilgil-Nakuru Road Kasambara Area.

Kinyinyi Area.

Narok-Mai Mahiu Junction.

Katakala.

Nakuru-Mau Summit Road.

Ngata Area-Nakuru Eldoret Road.

Nyanza Region

Awasi-Ahero Road Section.

Kiboswa-Kisumu Road Section.

Daraja Mbili-Bondo Junction.

Oyugis-Katitu Road Junction.

Migori Kakrao Road.

Gucha Bridge.

Kisii Township Main Road.

Kisii Daraja Mbili.

