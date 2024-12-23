PS Omollo Dismisses Gachagua’s Claims Of Govt Distributing Illicit Alcohol In Mt. Kenya

The Ministry of Interior has strongly criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his remarks accusing the government of deliberately targeting residents of the Mt. Kenya region with the distribution of illicit alcohol.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo dismissed the claims on Monday, December 23, labeling them as reckless, inflammatory, and politically motivated.

“The State Department of Internal Security and National Administration condemns the reckless statements made by the impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a church service yesterday. He accused the government of targeting Mt. Kenya residents with illicit and counterfeit alcohol distribution—claims that are baseless and inflammatory,” Omollo stated.

Omollo highlighted the widespread impact of substance abuse, emphasizing that it disrupts families and affects the physical and mental well-being of individuals across all communities. He cited the tragic loss of three lives in Nakuru over the weekend due to the consumption of illicit alcohol.

“It is tragic that such a grave national matter is being trivialized for political gain. Making such claims in a church setting, without empathy for grieving families, is deeply irresponsible,” he said.

The PS further defended government officials involved in combating illicit alcohol, including chiefs and assistant chiefs embedded in local communities, dismissing Gachagua’s accusations as unfounded.

“The government neither produces nor distributes alcohol, whether illicit or otherwise. Suggesting that any executive would direct the sale of poisonous alcohol is both mischievous and a gross misrepresentation,” Omollo added.

Omollo outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to curb the manufacture, distribution, and consumption of illicit alcohol. In March 2024, a 25-point enforcement program was launched to address the issue.

The program included a comprehensive vetting process for 29 manufacturers of second-generation alcohol. Only two were found fully compliant, while 22 underwent re-vetting, resulting in the licensing of 13 additional manufacturers. The multi-agency vetting team included the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), among others.

Omollo encouraged Gachagua to present any evidence he has to enforcement or investigative authorities if his intention is to protect Kenyans from the dangers of illicit alcohol.

“We welcome Mr. Rigathi Gachagua to make official complaints and present evidence to our investigative teams. Safeguarding the lives of Kenyans from illicit alcohol harm is a collective responsibility,” Omollo said.