Kenya, Rwanda removed from Israel’s Ebola-related travel restriction list

The Government of Israel Monday lifted temporary Ebola-related entry restrictions that had been imposed on travelers from Kenya and Rwanda.

In a statement, Israeli authorities said the decision was made by the Ministry of Health following a review of the public health situation, effectively removing both countries from the list of nations subject to the precautionary measures.

The move means travelers from Kenya and Rwanda will no longer be affected by the temporary Ebola-related entry requirements that had been in place, easing travel and strengthening people-to-people, business, and diplomatic ties between the countries.

The decision is expected to be welcomed by travelers, businesses, and officials in both Kenya and Rwanda, as it restores normal travel arrangements and reflects confidence in the region’s public health surveillance and disease-control measures.

Officials have encouraged travelers to continue observing standard health and travel guidelines while planning visits to Israel.

Foreign affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei welcomed the move.

“We welcome very much the decision of Israel to vacate the inclusion of Kenya from the list of countries subject to Ebola related restrictions. We are grateful for your sensitivity, friendship and partnership.”

“Israel’s decision to lift this restriction shows that science, dialogue and mutual trust work; that facts can beat fear; that partnership beats barriers. This is how friends must act,” he said in a post on social media.

Korir had earlier protested the move to include Kenya among countries banned over the outbreak.

“Kenya strongly protests the decision by Israel to include the country amongst those whose travellers it will restrict. This is especially unfortunate given Kenya’s support to regional surveillance and response to Ebola. With over 80,000 tests, no case of Ebola has been reported in Kenya.”

Israel imposed a travel ban affecting nationals from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo following concerns over an Ebola outbreak.

The directive, issued on June 10, 2026, instructs airlines to block affected passengers from boarding flights to Israel.

According to Israel’s Border Control Department, the restrictions also apply to travellers from other countries who have visited any of the listed nations within 21 days of departure.

Airlines have been ordered to conduct strict passenger screening and deny boarding where necessary.

The measures do not apply to Israeli citizens or permanent residents.

The government said the decision is part of broader efforts to contain the spread of Ebola, which has triggered heightened global travel precautions. Israel has not indicated how long the restrictions will remain in force as monitoring continues. “Following the outbreak of the Ebola virus and in accordance with the directives of Israel, effective from the receipt of this notice, it is prohibited to board foreign passengers who meet the criteria specified below on flights bound for Israel. You are required to prevent foreign citizens and residents of the following countries from boarding flights arriving in Israel: the DRC, South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda,” the memo states.

“Furthermore, boarding on flights to Israel must be denied to any foreign national who has stayed in or visited any of the countries listed above during the 21 days before the flight date, regardless of their citizenship or country of residence.”

To ensure strict compliance, the Authority directed all airlines to question every foreign passenger before boarding, including verifying whether they have stayed in any of the restricted countries during the past 21 days.

“If the answer is affirmative, they must not be permitted to board the flight to Israel,” the memo adds. “For the avoidance of doubt, this directive does not apply to Israeli citizens or Israeli residents. Your strict compliance with these directives and your cooperation are highly appreciated.”

Kenya has stepped up efforts to prevent the virus from entering the country, with screening and surveillance measures at Points of Entry, particularly along the Kenya-Uganda border.