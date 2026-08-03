MP Kaguchia detained at Kamukunji Police Station after arrest

Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia is being held at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi following his arrest on Monday.

The legislator was initially taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters before being transferred to the police station, where his lawyers and several allied Members of Parliament gathered to seek access to him.

His legal team said they had not been formally informed of the reasons for his arrest. They also alleged that detectives confiscated the MP’s mobile phone and initially restricted access to him.

Authorities had not, by Monday afternoon, publicly disclosed the charges Kaguchia may face.

The MP’s arrest came after he spent the night at Royal Media Services premises, where he had remained following a television interview amid fears that detectives were planning to arrest him over remarks he allegedly made on political matters.

The arrest has sparked criticism from a section of political leaders, who accused the government of applying the law selectively and targeting some politicians for political reasons.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were reported in parts of Mukurwe-ini Constituency, with supporters demanding Kaguchia’s immediate release ahead of his expected court appearance.

More details to follow as the situation develops.