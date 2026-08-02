Outsider? Not me! Donya Toto shuts down critics, says Bonchari Is home as MP bid gains momentum

Outgoing Kisii County Woman Representative Donya Toto has dismissed claims that she is an outsider in Bonchari Constituency, insisting that her marriage into the area gives her every right to seek the parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with Bonchari residents at a Kisii hotel on Sunday, Toto rejected assertions by critics that she is not a native of the constituency, arguing that leadership should be judged by the ability to deliver development rather than by one’s place of birth.

“Those peddling the narrative that I am a stranger should find something useful to do. Bonchari is my home, and I have lived and worked with the people here. My desire is to serve and transform the constituency,” she told the gathering.

The former radio journalist outlined an ambitious development agenda centred on improving infrastructure, education and economic empowerment, saying Bonchari still trails other constituencies in key development indicators.

“If elected, I will push for more kilometres of tarmac roads to open up our villages, ease the movement of farm produce and attract investment. I will also make education a priority by fighting for more bursaries, better school infrastructure and opportunities for our young people,” she said.

The consultative forum attracted opinion leaders, youth representatives and women from different parts of the constituency, many of whom openly declared their support for Toto’s candidature.

Several women said they were ready to rally behind her, arguing that male politicians had repeatedly failed to honour campaign promises after winning elections.

“We have voted for men for many years, but they end up giving us a raw deal. We want to try a woman who has already demonstrated leadership,” said Jane Moraa, a Bonchari resident.

Another resident, Beatrice Kerubo, said women had become more politically conscious and were determined to elect leaders based on performance rather than gender.

“We are tired of empty promises every election cycle. We believe Donya Toto understands the challenges facing women, children and families, and she deserves a chance to lead Bonchari,” she said.

Kerubo also urged Toto to prioritise the welfare of persons with disabilities if she wins the parliamentary seat in 2027.

Youth leader Dennis Nyabuto appealed to residents to focus on development instead of divisive politics.

“What Bonchari needs is a leader who can attract resources and work with the people. If Toto has a good agenda, let her be given a fair opportunity to present it to voters,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Toto said Bonchari residents were yearning for a development-oriented Member of Parliament who would prioritise service delivery over political rivalry.

She said the constituency has immense potential but requires focused leadership capable of attracting development projects and addressing the needs of ordinary wananchi.

“Bonchari deserves a leader who is development-conscious and committed to improving the lives of the people. The residents have spoken clearly that they want roads improved, youth empowered, women supported and public resources used responsibly,” she said.

Toto maintained that leadership should be measured by tangible results rather than political rhetoric.

“We have spent too much time on politics. The next chapter for Bonchari should be about development, accountability and ensuring every village benefits from government projects. My campaign will be driven by the priorities of the people, not by the politics of insults or division,” she said.

Her declaration comes as political activity gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Bonchari expected to witness a highly competitive parliamentary race in which Toto is seeking to unseat incumbent MP Dr Charles Onchoke.