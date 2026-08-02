Starlets seek WAFCON win in Rabat as they face Algeria

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba is confident of redeeming themselves from an upset kick off in the ongoing Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament in Morocco when they face Algeria on Monday, August 3 in their last preliminary match.

Starlets lost 4-0 against Morocco in their opening match on Sunday July 26 before succumbing to a 1-0 loss in the hands of Senegal four days later.

Speaking on Sunday at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat ahead of tomorrow’s fixture to be staged at Olympic Stadium Odemba underscored the importance of utilizing their goal-scoring chances with the team still searching its first win in the continental competition.

“We have been working on the scoring, it is something which we have lacked for the last two matches. We have also improved on our defence. We conceded one goal in the second match which is different from the four goals allowed against Morocco. That is the spirit going into tomorrow’s match; we want to push at least for a clean sheet for our keeper Awuor.”

Kenya’s goalkeeper Lilian Awuor echoed Odemba’s sentiments saying that the mood in the camp is good and they are beaming with optimism ahead of the ‘do-or-die’ match against the North African heavy-weights.

“It’s not over till it’s over. We are prepared enough for the match and we are looking forward to a win so that we can qualify to the next round. Football is a game of surprises and you never know we may upset the opponents. We have experienced players and young stars and we have good preparations for the match tomorrow.”

Algeria head coach Farid Benstiti admitted that Kenya is a tough side to beat having met them four times before. He further revealed how difficult it was for Algeria to prepare against Harambee Starlets compared to the other Group A members of Morocco and Senegal.

“Since the draw for this tournament was done, I was very much more worried to meet Kenya than Senegal and Morocco. We have met before and it’s a very great team with talented players. We have tried to analyze Kenya data in vain because we couldn’t get it but we are prepared enough for tomorrow’s task.”

Morocco leads group A with six points ahead of Algeria and Senegal who occupied second and third place as Kenya are bottom without a point.

The Atlas Lionesses will battle Senegal at the El Hassan Abdallah Stadium in Rabat. All the matches will kick off at 11PM (Kenya time).