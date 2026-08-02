Obado’s son Dan Totto escapes with minor injuries after road accident

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s son, Dan Obado, popularly known as Dan Totto, escaped with minor injuries after he was involved in a road accident on Saturday evening while travelling from Nairobi to Migori.

Police said they had launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Dan Totto was driving a Lexus LX 600 when the accident occurred on August 1. He was taken to hospital for treatment alongside the other occupants of the vehicle.

The car was towed to a police station for further action.

In a statement posted on social media, Totto confirmed the accident, saying there were three people in his vehicle and that all escaped with minor injuries. He added that the driver of the other vehicle, who was alone, also sustained minor injuries.

“To friends and relatives, I thank you so much for sending me your best wishes and prayers. It is true I was involved in an accident on my way home from Nairobi,” he said.

“Luckily, all three occupants in the vehicle I was driving and the driver of the other car, who was alone, escaped with minor injuries. In all, we give thanks to the Lord.”

The accident occurred amid growing concern over the rising number of road crashes across the country.

Police said at least 11 people were killed in separate accidents on Saturday alone, including more than eight who died in a grisly crash in Meru County. By the end of the weekend, the death toll from road accidents had risen to 36.

The fatalities came despite intensified enforcement operations by traffic police and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) aimed at curbing road carnage.

Authorities have attributed most crashes to reckless overtaking, speeding, drunk driving and dangerous driving habits. Mechanical defects, including worn-out tyres, faulty brakes and poor vehicle maintenance, have also been cited as major contributing factors.

The NTSA and the National Police Service have repeatedly urged motorists to obey traffic rules, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and exercise extra caution, particularly on highways and other accident-prone sections of the country’s road network.