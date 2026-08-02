Man found dead at Kariobangi sports ground

Police have launched investigations into the murder of a 45-year-old man whose body was found at a sports ground in Kariobangi, Nairobi.

The incident was reported on Saturday after the body was discovered at the Kariobangi Sports Ground.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body lying on its back.

The deceased was identified as Albert Wambugu, a 45-year-old man. A preliminary examination revealed he had sustained a stab wound to the right thigh.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers documented the scene before the body was moved to the City Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened a murder investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and to trace those responsible.

And police in Isiolo County have launched investigations into the murder of a man whose body was found abandoned in Mabatini Village on Saturday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Paul Kimani Gitonga. Preliminary examination revealed that he had sustained bruises on his face and right hand, indicating he may have been assaulted before his death.

The scene was processed and documented by forensic officers before the body was moved to the Isiolo General Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and to identify those responsible.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations after a 50-year-old man was found murdered along a village road in Awendo Sub-County, Migori County.

The incident was reported at Awendo Police Station on Saturday at about 8:10 a.m. by Kakmasia East Assistant Chief Eliakim Ayuka, who informed police that a body had been spotted on a road in Wanga Para Village, North Sakwa Location.

Detectives visited the scene, where they found the body of Mikwaya Herzon Ojwang aged 50.

The deceased had sustained visible head injuries and was lying in a pool of blood, indicating he had been fatally assaulted.

Preliminary investigations established that Ojwang lived alone and was last seen alive on Friday, July 31, at around 7 a.m.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to the Rosewood Nursing Home mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened a murder investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.