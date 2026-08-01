Police Seize 4,000 Litres of Kangara in Karasani Crackdown

Police have seized 4,000 litres of the illicit brew Kangara and 100 litres of chang’aa during a crackdown targeting illegal alcohol and narcotics in the Soweto area of Kahawa West, Kasarani Sub-County.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Kahawa West Police Station, working jointly with National Government Administration Officers, conducted the targeted operation on July 31, 2026.

During the raid, the officers also recovered several brewing apparatuses and distillation equipment believed to have been used in the production of the illicit alcohol.

“The National Police Service reiterates its commitment to the fight against dangerous, unregulated brews and narcotics that threaten public health and safety,” the police said.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle illegal brewing networks, curb substance abuse and enhance public safety across the country.

Police have vowed to sustain the crackdown on illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs, warning those involved in the illegal trade that they will face the full force of the law.