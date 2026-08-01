Bill Skarsgård has built an impressive career in Hollywood, earning worldwide recognition for his chilling portrayal of Pennywise in the It films. His success in horror, action, and drama has helped him establish a strong financial foundation while becoming one of Sweden’s most recognizable actors. She has a net worth of $5 million.

Bill Skarsgård Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth August 9, 1990 Place of Birth Vällingby, Sweden

Early Life

Bill Skarsgård was born on August 9, 1990, in Vällingby, Sweden, into one of the country’s most famous acting families. His father, Stellan Skarsgård, is an internationally acclaimed actor, while his mother, My Skarsgård, worked as a physician.

He is one of eight siblings, including fellow actors Alexander Skarsgård, Gustaf Skarsgård, and Valter Skarsgård. Growing up around film sets and established performers inspired him to pursue acting from an early age.

Acting Career

Skarsgård began acting as a child, making his screen debut in the Swedish film White Water Fury in 2000 alongside his brother Alexander.

He steadily built his career in Swedish cinema before gaining attention for his role in the 2010 comedy-drama Simple Simon, which earned him critical praise and a nomination at Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards.

His international breakthrough came after starring as Roman Godfrey in Netflix’s supernatural horror series Hemlock Grove, which ran from 2013 to 2015.

Hollywood Success

Bill’s Hollywood career continued to grow with roles in several high-profile productions.

He appeared in The Divergent Series: Allegiant in 2016 before starring opposite Charlize Theron in the action thriller Atomic Blonde in 2017.

However, his biggest career milestone arrived in 2017 when he portrayed Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s It. His unsettling performance earned widespread acclaim and established him as one of Hollywood’s leading horror actors.

He reprised the role in It Chapter Two in 2019, further cementing his reputation.

Beyond horror, Skarsgård has demonstrated his versatility with performances in films including Deadpool 2, Assassination Nation, Villains, Nine Days, The Devil All the Time, and Naked Singularity.

In 2024, he starred in the remake of The Crow, taking on one of the year’s most anticipated leading roles.

Television Career

Television has also played an important role in Skarsgård’s success.

His starring role as Roman Godfrey in Hemlock Grove introduced him to global audiences through Netflix.

He later appeared in Castle Rock, a psychological horror series inspired by the works of Stephen King, where he once again showcased his talent for portraying mysterious and unsettling characters.

Personal Life

Bill Skarsgård has been in a long-term relationship with Swedish actress Alida Morberg.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in October 2018 and have largely kept their family life away from the public spotlight despite Bill’s growing international fame.

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