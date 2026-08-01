Max von Sydow was a legendary Swedish-French actor who had an estimated net worth of $16 million at the time of his death in 2020. Widely regarded as one of cinema’s greatest performers, von Sydow built an extraordinary career spanning more than seven decades across film, television, and theatre. He gained international recognition through his collaborations with acclaimed filmmaker Ingmar Bergman before becoming a familiar face in Hollywood classics such as The Exorcist, Flash Gordon, Minority Report, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Max von Sydow Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth April 10, 1929 Place of Birth Lund, Sweden

Early life

Max von Sydow was born Carl Adolf von Sydow on April 10, 1929, in Lund, Sweden.

He was raised in an academic family. His father, Carl Wilhelm von Sydow, was an ethnologist and university professor, while his mother, Baroness Maria Margareta Rappe, worked as a schoolteacher.

Von Sydow developed an interest in acting during his school years after watching a production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Inspired by the performance, he formed an amateur theatre group with classmates before later serving in the Swedish military.

After completing his military service, he enrolled at the Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm, where he trained as an actor and made his stage debut in Goethe’s Egmont.

Breakthrough with Ingmar Bergman

Von Sydow’s acting career began in Swedish cinema, but his breakthrough arrived in 1957 when he starred in Ingmar Bergman’s iconic film The Seventh Seal.

His portrayal of the medieval knight Antonius Block, who famously challenges Death to a game of chess, became one of the most memorable performances in film history. The movie established both Bergman and von Sydow as leading figures in international cinema.

He went on to collaborate with Bergman on numerous acclaimed productions, including:

Wild Strawberries

The Magician

The Virgin Spring

Through a Glass Darkly

Winter Light

Hour of the Wolf

Shame

The Passion of Anna

The Touch

These collaborations helped define European arthouse cinema during the 20th century.

Hollywood success

After establishing himself in Sweden, von Sydow successfully transitioned into international productions.

His first major Hollywood role came in The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), where he portrayed Jesus Christ.

He later appeared in numerous blockbuster films, including:

The Exorcist

Three Days of the Condor

Conan the Barbarian

Flash Gordon

Never Say Never Again

Dune

Hannah and Her Sisters

Awakenings

Judge Dredd

Minority Report

Shutter Island

Robin Hood

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

His performance in Pelle the Conqueror earned him his first Academy Award nomination, while Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close secured his second Oscar nomination decades later.

Television career

Von Sydow also enjoyed a distinguished television career.

He appeared in productions including:

The Diary of Anne Frank

The Tudors

Nuremberg

Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King

Game of Thrones

His portrayal of the Three-Eyed Raven in HBO’s Game of Thrones introduced him to a new generation of viewers and earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Awards and achievements

Throughout his remarkable career, Max von Sydow received numerous honours and award nominations.

Among his most significant achievements were:

Two Academy Award nominations

Emmy Award nomination for Game of Thrones

Multiple Golden Globe nominations

Recognition for his collaborations with Ingmar Bergman, regarded among the finest actor-director partnerships in film history

His performances consistently earned praise for their depth, intelligence and commanding screen presence.

Personal life

Von Sydow married actress Christina Inga Britta Olin in 1951, and they had two sons before divorcing in 1979.

In 1997, he married French filmmaker Catherine Brelet. Following the marriage, he settled in France, became a French citizen and gave up his Swedish citizenship.

He passed away on March 8, 2020, at his home in Provence, France, aged 90.

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