Visa appoints former Airtel Money Kenya boss Anne Kinuthia as East Africa head

Global payments technology company Visa has appointed former Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director Anne Kinuthia Otieno as its new Vice President and Head of East Africa, effective August 4, 2026.

Based in Nairobi, Kinuthia Otieno will oversee Visa’s operations across seven East African markets as the company accelerates efforts to expand digital payments, financial inclusion and cashless commerce across the region.

In her new role, she will lead Visa’s strategy to deepen partnerships with financial institutions, fintech firms, merchants and governments while driving innovation in digital payment solutions.

Speaking after her appointment, Kinuthia Otieno said East Africa presents significant opportunities for the growth of digital financial services.

“East Africa is one of the most dynamic and innovative payments markets in the world, with tremendous opportunities to advance financial inclusion and digital commerce. I look forward to working with Visa’s clients, partners and talented teams across the region to help drive the next phase of growth and innovation,” she said.

Kinuthia Otieno joins Visa with more than 20 years of experience in banking, telecommunications and digital financial services. Before joining the global payments company, she served as Managing Director of Airtel Money Kenya and previously held senior leadership positions at Absa Bank Kenya and Barclays Bank Kenya.

Visa said her extensive experience in digital financial services and strategic leadership will support the company’s ambitions to increase the adoption of electronic payments across East Africa.

Visa’s Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director for Southern and Eastern Africa, Michael Berner, said Kinuthia Otieno’s appointment comes at a time when digital payments continue to transform economies across the region.

He said her leadership experience and deep understanding of the financial services sector would strengthen Visa’s efforts to expand digital payment solutions while promoting greater financial and economic inclusion across East Africa.