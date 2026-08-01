Knowing how to catch a bird safely is important when you need to rescue an injured bird, return a pet bird to its cage, or relocate a bird from an enclosed area such as a house or garage. Birds are easily frightened and can injure themselves if chased or handled roughly. Using calm, gentle methods helps reduce stress and improves the chances of catching the bird without causing harm.

Begin by remaining calm and avoiding sudden movements.

Birds become more frightened when people run after them or make loud noises. Move slowly to avoid startling the bird further.

Stay quiet

Move slowly

Avoid sudden gestures

Reduce Escape Routes

If the bird is indoors, close doors and windows to prevent it from flying into other rooms or escaping unexpectedly.

Turn off ceiling fans and remove any objects that could cause injury during flight.

Close doors and windows

Turn off ceiling fans

Remove potential hazards

Use a Towel or Soft Cloth

When you are close enough, gently place a soft towel or cloth over the bird.

The towel helps calm the bird by covering its wings and reducing its vision, making it easier to handle safely.

Use a soft towel

Cover the bird gently

Avoid applying excessive pressure

Hold the Bird Carefully

Once the bird is covered, gently support its body while keeping its wings folded against its sides.

Do not squeeze the bird, as birds have delicate bones and need to breathe freely.

Support the bird gently

Keep the wings folded

Avoid squeezing the body

Release or Care for the Bird Appropriately

If the bird is healthy and simply trapped indoors, release it outside in a safe location.

If it is injured or appears sick, place it in a well-ventilated box lined with a soft cloth and contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or veterinarian for assistance.

Release healthy birds safely

Place injured birds in a ventilated box

Seek professional help if needed

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