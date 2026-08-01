Kenya’s inflation rises to 6.5pc in July as food and electricity costs increase

Kenya’s inflation rose to 6.5 percent in July from 6.4 percent in June as higher electricity tariffs and rising food prices continued to push up the cost of living despite stable fuel prices and lower cooking gas costs.

Data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) showed consumer prices increased by 0.2 percent between June and July, with food, transport and electricity costs remaining the biggest contributors to inflation.

The latest figures mark the second consecutive month that inflation has remained above the six percent level after reaching 6.7 percent in May.

According to KNBS, the rise in inflation was mainly driven by increases in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Transport, and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels categories, which together account for more than half of the Consumer Price Index.

Food inflation stood at 9 percent compared with the same period last year. During the month, consumers paid lower prices for tomatoes, carrots and sifted maize flour. However, the declines were outweighed by higher prices for Irish potatoes, beef and mangoes.

Electricity costs also increased during the month. Households consuming 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) paid 3.1 percent more for electricity, while those using 50 kWh experienced a 3.5 percent increase in tariffs.

Consumers received some relief after the cost of refilling a 13-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder fell by 1.1 percent. Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged during the month.

Transport costs also remained elevated, with annual transport inflation standing at 15.6 percent. While fares for inter-town buses declined slightly, commuters paid more for city matatus and boda boda services.