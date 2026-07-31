Safaricom Launches PATA MORE Campaign to Deliver More Value Across Connectivity, M-PESA and Digital Services

Safaricom has unveiled PATA MORE, a new customer value campaign designed to offer more data, enhanced M-PESA benefits, improved digital experiences and greater support for individuals, businesses and enterprises.

The campaign is anchored on the promise of delivering more value, more convenience and more freedom through products and services that customers use every day.

Under the new offering, Safaricom has increased the value of several popular data bundles. Customers will now receive 250MB for Sh20, valid for 24 hours, up from 150MB. The Sh99 daily bundle has been upgraded from 1GB to 1.5GB, while the Sh1,000 monthly bundle now offers 21.5GB, more than double the previous allocation of 10GB.

M-PESA customers and merchants will also benefit from enhanced value through Pochi la Biashara. The free transaction limit under Pochi Kadogo has been increased from Sh100 to Sh200 while transaction fees above KES 200 will be capped at Sh50 for the next 90 days.

The campaign also introduces easier merchant payments through Scan and Tap to Pay, enabling faster and more convenient digital transactions.

Small businesses using Lipa na M-PESA Buy Goods will see the Kadogo threshold rise from Sh200 to Sh500, allowing merchants to retain more of their earnings while encouraging greater adoption of cashless payments.

Customers purchasing devices through Safaricom will receive additional benefits, including bundled data, voice connectivity and device insurance. Among the featured devices is the Neon Ultra 2 smartphone, available from Sh55 per day with device insurance included.

For drivers and riders, the refreshed Bundle Ya Deree/Boda packages combine connectivity with work-enhancing services such as free access to ride-hailing applications, Google Maps and Tuunza Mapato insurance.

Home internet users are also set to benefit, with Safaricom increasing Fibre speeds by up to 2.5 times across its plans, alongside family sharing features and more flexible connectivity options.

Businesses have not been left behind. Fibre for Business customers will enjoy faster internet speeds together with built-in cybersecurity features that help block malicious websites, prevent unsafe downloads and detect suspicious online activity in real time.

Speaking during the launch, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the company continues to focus on responding to customers’ evolving needs by delivering practical everyday value.

“We understand that every choice our customers make matters, whether it is staying connected, sending money, running a business or supporting their families. That is why we continue to listen closely and respond with solutions that offer practical, everyday value. Through PATA MORE, we want to give our customers more from the services they rely on most, and ensure we continue to show up for them with care, simplicity and support when they need us most,” he said.

The campaign also strengthens Safaricom’s digital ecosystem through One App, where customers can manage their services, browse offers and access customer support. Users can also receive assistance through Zuri on WhatsApp or One App, or by dialling 100 to access the Zuri Voice Bot.

According to Safaricom, PATA MORE reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering greater value by integrating connectivity, digital solutions and customer care into one seamless experience for consumers and businesses alike.