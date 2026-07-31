JSC faults lawyers’ boycott of judges, says action delays justice

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has criticised the recent boycott of some judges and judicial officers by lawyers, warning that the action undermines the administration of justice by disrupting court proceedings and delaying the hearing of cases.

In a statement issued after a consultative meeting with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Senior Counsel Bar (SCB), Chief Justice and JSC Chairperson Martha Koome said while concerns over the conduct of judicial officers are legitimate, they should be addressed through the constitutional and legal mechanisms established under the Constitution and the Judicial Service Act.

The statement comes days after the LSK announced a targeted boycott of several judges and judicial officers over allegations of misconduct.

Justice Koome said the JSC and the LSK had agreed to strengthen collaboration in tackling corruption and unethical conduct within both the Judiciary and the legal profession, while safeguarding the independence of the courts and the rule of law.

The Commission also defended its record in handling disciplinary matters, revealing that it has received 506 petitions and complaints against judges and judicial officers this year. Of these, 417 have already been processed, while the remaining cases are at various stages of investigation, including hearings and responses from the affected officers.

According to the JSC, all complaints are handled independently, fairly and in accordance with the law.

“Since 2011, the Commission has recommended the removal of ten judges from office and recommended the appointment of constitutional tribunals to investigate their conduct,” the statement said.

It added that four of the judges were subsequently removed from office, describing the outcomes as evidence of the Commission’s commitment to upholding integrity, professionalism and accountability within the Judiciary.

The Commission further disclosed that it has developed the Judicial Service (Petition for Removal of a Judge) (Procedure) Regulations, 2026, which are currently before Parliament.

Once approved, the regulations are expected to establish a clearer and more structured framework for handling petitions seeking the removal of judges, as part of broader efforts to enhance accountability and public confidence in the Judiciary.