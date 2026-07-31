Murkomen urges Mt Kenya to back Kindiki, commends police crackdown on goons

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged residents of the Mt Kenya region to rally behind Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, describing him as the region’s future leader while calling for unity behind the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at St. Stephen’s Secondary School in Kagaari, Embu County, Murkomen appealed to the region’s leaders and residents to support Prof. Kindiki in his role as Deputy President.

“I want you to support Prof. Kindiki as the Deputy President and hold his hand,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary also called on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to publicly back Kindiki after recently referring to him as the “son of the mountain.”

“If you now acknowledge that he is your son, why can’t you go all the way and say that we should support him?” he asked.

Murkomen dismissed speculation that Kindiki was facing difficulties within the government, saying the Deputy President enjoyed the confidence of the administration and would only face challenges if he lacked support from his home region.

“There is no problem with Prof. Kindiki. He will only have a problem if you do not support him,” he said.

On security, the Interior CS praised the National Police Service for what he described as successful efforts to curb violence and disrupt criminal gangs commonly referred to as “goons.”

“I commend the National Police Service. In all the meetings that have taken place over the last two weeks, there have been no incidents involving goons,” he said.

Murkomen warned politicians and individuals accused of financing violence or mobilising armed groups to disrupt public gatherings that the government would take firm action against them.

“We will not allow anyone to carry crude weapons in public and claim that they are doing so for self-protection while causing violence,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, public order and security across the country.

Murkomen was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Dr. Esther Muoria (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), Alex Wachira (Energy), Betsy Njagi (Blue Economy and Fisheries) and Eng. Joseph Mbugua (Roads), Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi, Runyenjes MP Muchangi Karemba, Mbeere South MP Eng. Nebart Muriuki, Embu Woman Representative Pamela Njoki, Members of County Assembly and other local leaders.