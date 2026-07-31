Murkomen defends Ruto’s Beyond Vision 2030, expresses confidence in 2027 re-election

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended President William Ruto’s newly unveiled Kenya’s New National Development Vision: Beyond Vision 2030, saying the blueprint places development at the heart of government and promises a more dignified future for Kenyans.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at St. Stephen’s Secondary School in Kagaari, Embu County, Murkomen said the long-term development strategy demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving livelihoods while remaining anchored on the Constitution.

“The President is placing development at the centre of his agenda and securing a dignified future for Kenyans. That is why he unveiled the Beyond Vision 2030 agenda yesterday,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary dismissed criticism from the opposition, insisting that constitutional freedoms and economic development should go hand in hand.

“The right to life cannot be separated from the right to development,” he said, arguing that Kenya’s development agenda must remain firmly grounded in constitutional principles.

Murkomen also rejected claims that details of President Ruto’s address had been leaked ahead of time, maintaining that information about the event had been publicly available well before the President’s speech.

The Kenya’s New National Development Vision: Beyond Vision 2030 is the government’s proposed long-term strategy intended to translate the aspirations of the Constitution into measurable development outcomes while building a nation founded on constitutional values and principles.

The Interior CS further defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development record, particularly in the Mt Kenya region, saying the government’s achievements would earn it another term in office.

“We know whether a student is performing well by looking at their report card, and the Kenya Kwanza report card reflects sterling performance,” he said.

Murkomen expressed confidence that President Ruto would secure re-election in the 2027 General Election.

The event was attended by Principal Secretaries Dr. Esther Muoria (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), Alex Wachira (Energy), Betsy Njagi (Blue Economy and Fisheries), Eng. Joseph Mbugua (Roads), Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi, Runyenjes MP Muchangi Karemba, Mbeere South MP Eng. Nebart Muriuki, Embu Woman Representative Pamela Njoki, Members of County Assembly and other leaders.