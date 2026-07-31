Darragh Murray Siblings: Get to Know Niall Murray

Darragh Murray, born on 7 April 2001 in Brideswell, County Roscommon, is an Irish professional rugby union player who plays as a lock for Connacht Rugby.

The towering second-row forward is known for his lineout jumping, athleticism, and work around the pitch.

He has progressed rapidly through the Connacht system and earned senior international honours with Ireland.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Darragh’s older brother, Niall Murray, is also a professional rugby union lock playing for Connacht.

The brothers have formed a formidable second-row partnership for the province at times, becoming the first pair of brothers to start together in the second row for Connacht since the Joyce brothers.

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Career

Murray developed through Buccaneers RFC and captained the Connacht Under-18 side to an Interprovincial Championship title in 2018.

He joined the Connacht academy and made his senior debut in 2022.

He has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the province, establishing himself as a reliable performer in the United Rugby Championship and European competitions.

Internationally, he represented Ireland U20 and later featured for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A.

His senior breakthrough came during the 2025 Six Nations when he was called into the squad.

He earned his first caps on the 2025 summer tour and made a memorable debut in the 2026 Six Nations against Scotland, coming off the bench to score a try in a Triple Crown victory.

Accolades

Murray was named in the 2025/2026 United Rugby Championship Elite XV (Team of the Season), one of two Connacht players recognised.

He has contributed to Ireland’s success in the 2026 Six Nations, including a Triple Crown win, with a debut try adding to his growing reputation.

At provincial level, his consistent displays have helped Connacht in domestic and European campaigns, while his brotherly partnership with Niall has been a notable storyline in Irish rugby.