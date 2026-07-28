Mathew Leckie Siblings: All About Damian and Allison Parr

Mathew Allan Leckie is a prominent Australian professional soccer player known for his versatility, speed, and attacking prowess as a winger or forward.

Born on February 4, 1991, in Melbourne, Australia, he has established himself as a key figure for both his club and the national team, the Socceroos.

Growing up in Melbourne’s western suburbs, Leckie initially aspired to play Australian rules football but switched to soccer at age 11.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mathew has a brother named Damian Leckie and a sister named Allison Parr.

Along with their father Edward Leckie and stepmother Jenny Leckie, the family has been a constant presence, cheering him on during major tournaments and career milestones.

Career

Leckie’s professional career began in Australia with Adelaide United, where he made his mark in the A-League.

He earned recognition early on as a rising talent before moving to Europe.

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In Germany, he gained valuable experience across several clubs, including Borussia Mönchengladbach, FSV Frankfurt, Hertha BSC, and FC Ingolstadt 04.

These stints helped him develop his skills in competitive leagues, contributing to his growth as a dynamic attacker.

In 2021, Leckie returned to Australia, signing with Melbourne City.

His homecoming proved highly successful, as he played a vital role in the team’s dominance in the A-League.

Leckie has been a stalwart for the Socceroos since his debut in 2012, earning over 80 caps and scoring key goals.

He has represented Australia in multiple FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018, and 2022) and AFC Asian Cups, notably scoring a memorable goal against Denmark in the 2022 World Cup that helped advance the team.

Accolades

At the club level, Leckie helped FC Ingolstadt 04 win the 2. Bundesliga title in the 2014–15 season.

With Melbourne City, he has secured multiple A-League Premierships and Championships, including the 2024–25 A-League Men Championship.

On the international front, Leckie was part of the Australia squad that won the AFC Asian Cup in 2015.

He also contributed to success with the U-20 team, reaching the final of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup.

Individually, he was named the Adelaide United Rising Star in the 2009–10 season and has received recognition for his standout performances, including nominations for prestigious awards like the AFC Player of the Year.