Golden Night for Kenya as Serem Leads Historic Steeplechase Clean Sweep

Kenya asserted its undisputed dominance in track and field on Monday night, delivering a masterclass performance in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase to sweep the podium and secure the nation’s first gold medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Serem Leads 1-2-3 Kenyan Sweep

Olympian and teenage sensation Edmund Serem stormed to victory, crossing the line in 8:18.23.

A dedicated Arsenal Football Club fan, Serem punctuated his triumph with a trademark Viktor Gyökeres mask celebration as he crossed the line.

The victory served as sweet redemption for the young athlete, who edged out 22-year-old Simon Koech (8:18.59) to turn the tables following his loss to Koech at the Kenyan national trials in Nairobi back in June.

Koech took silver, while Leonard Kipkemoi Bett completed the all-Kenyan podium sweep by taking bronze in 8:21.63.

The race was dictated by Kenya from the second lap, as the trio ran aggressively at the front.

Speaking after his golden run, an elated Serem reflected on his victory: “Today I’m very happy, because I won my first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. I know my family and all the 55 million Kenyans are proud of me and it’s a great way to end the night.

“Actually I didn’t expect to win, because the field was very strong, having a world champion in the race and also Simon Koech who has managed a sub-eight minutes this season, running 7:59. I can say I’ve done well and I would like to thank my father who kept on calling me all the time today, preparing me for the race.”

Serem added: “I’m an Arsenal fan and a great fan of striker Viktor Gyokeres who I think is the best in the world and that’s why I made that celebration as I won the race. I hope to meet him physically one day.”

Bett’s Triumph Over Two Years of Injury

For bronze medalist Leonard Kipkemoi Bett, standing on the Commonwealth podium marked the culmination of a grueling journey back to global athletics.

Having suffered through consecutive years plagued by injuries in 2024 and 2025, Bett opened up about his mental resilience and how he navigated two years off the track:

“First of all, winning a global medal—a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games—it’s been two years of injuries, back-to-back injuries in 2024 and 2025. Now in a podium position, I’m happy for that,” Bett said.

“I was not sure about my body since I’ve been out of competition, but I was prepared. I was just giving out the best effort I can do, and now being in the third position, I know where I am.”

Bett revealed that during his long recovery, he channeled his energy into new skills away from athletics:

“It was tough for me, but with the support of my management, coach, and family, I diverted my focus to a different thing,” Bett explained. “I went to the technology side of it, studying some skills, keeping myself away from thinking about running and those mental disturbances that you are not running again.

“During that time, I managed to achieve becoming a software developer, and now coming back to serious training and racing again at the global level. I dedicate this win to my family and all those who were at my back.”

Silver Drama in the Women’s 10,000m & Qualification Rounds

Earlier in the evening at Scotstoun Stadium, just outside Glasgow city center, Diana Wanza claimed Kenya’s second silver medal of the Games in a dramatic women’s 10,000m final.

Wanza, 27, set a relentless pace from the start and looked set to claim gold. However, Australia’s Rose Davies launched a surprise surge with two laps remaining, surging ahead to steal victory in a season-best 31:39.32 ahead of Wanza (31:50.13). Fellow Kenyans Miriam Chebet (32:12.97) and Rebecca Mwangi (32:36.12) placed seventh and 10th.

“I executed my race the way I had planned and I was shocked to see the Australian emerge from nowhere, with two laps to go,” Wanza said following her race. “At this point I told myself I could not give up, because I knew that the rest were still coming and any psychological breakdown could have cost me a medal. I want to thank God and I’m very happy.”

In other action, Janet Jepkemoi safely progressed to the semi-finals of the women’s 800m race after finishing third in Heat 1 with a time of 2:02.30, while in the M en’s Long Jump, 31-year-old Isaac Kirwa Yego advanced to the semi-final stage after jumping 7.63m to place sixth in Group A qualification.