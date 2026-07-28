KRA moves Maralal office to new location

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has relocated its Maralal Tax Service Office (TSO) to a new location within Maralal town, Samburu County.

In a notice, KRA said the office has moved from Oryx Building to Equity Plaza, located opposite Post Bank and next to Samburu County Level 4 Hospital along Hospital Road.

The Tax Service Office is located on the ground and first floors of the new building.

“The Maralal Tax Service Office will begin operating from Equity Plaza effective Monday, August 3, 2026. We look forward to serving you at our new location,” KRA said.

Members of the public have been advised to access KRA services at the new office from Monday, August 3, 2026.