A golf handicap is a numerical measure of a golfer’s playing ability that allows players of different skill levels to compete fairly. Under the World Handicap System (WHS), your handicap is based on your best recent scores rather than your average score. A lower handicap indicates a more skilled golfer, while a higher handicap indicates a less experienced player. Learning how to calculate your handicap helps you track your progress, compete fairly, and improve your overall performance on the golf course.

Begin by keeping a record of your scores from eligible rounds played on rated golf courses.

The World Handicap System uses your submitted scores to calculate your Handicap Index, so accurate scorekeeping is essential.

Record every eligible round

Play on rated golf courses

Keep accurate score records

Obtain the Course Rating and Slope Rating

Every rated golf course has a Course Rating and a Slope Rating that measure its level of difficulty.

These values are usually printed on the scorecard or available from the golf club.

Record the Course Rating

Record the Slope Rating

Verify the course information

Calculate the Score Differential

Use the following formula to calculate the Score Differential for each round:

Score Differential = (Adjusted Gross Score − Course Rating) × 113 ÷ Slope Rating

For example, if:

Adjusted Gross Score = 88

Course Rating = 72.4

Slope Rating = 128

Then:

Score Differential = (88 − 72.4) × 113 ÷ 128

Score Differential = 13.78

Calculate the adjusted gross score

Apply the formula correctly

Record the Score Differential

Determine Your Handicap Index

Once you have submitted enough scores, the World Handicap System calculates your Handicap Index by averaging the lowest 8 Score Differentials from your most recent 20 rounds.

If you have submitted fewer than 20 scores, the system uses a different calculation based on the number of rounds available.

Submit up to 20 eligible scores

Identify the lowest Score Differentials

Calculate the Handicap Index

Calculate Your Course Handicap

Before playing a specific course, convert your Handicap Index into a Course Handicap using the course’s Slope Rating.

The formula is:

Course Handicap = Handicap Index × (Slope Rating ÷ 113)

The Course Handicap determines the number of handicap strokes you receive for that particular golf course.

Use your Handicap Index

Apply the course’s Slope Rating

Determine your Course Handicap

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