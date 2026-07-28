A golf handicap is a numerical measure of a golfer’s playing ability that allows players of different skill levels to compete fairly. Under the World Handicap System (WHS), your handicap is based on your best recent scores rather than your average score. A lower handicap indicates a more skilled golfer, while a higher handicap indicates a less experienced player. Learning how to calculate your handicap helps you track your progress, compete fairly, and improve your overall performance on the golf course.
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Record Your Golf Scores
Begin by keeping a record of your scores from eligible rounds played on rated golf courses.
The World Handicap System uses your submitted scores to calculate your Handicap Index, so accurate scorekeeping is essential.
- Record every eligible round
- Play on rated golf courses
- Keep accurate score records
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Obtain the Course Rating and Slope Rating
Every rated golf course has a Course Rating and a Slope Rating that measure its level of difficulty.
These values are usually printed on the scorecard or available from the golf club.
- Record the Course Rating
- Record the Slope Rating
- Verify the course information
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Calculate the Score Differential
Use the following formula to calculate the Score Differential for each round:
Score Differential = (Adjusted Gross Score − Course Rating) × 113 ÷ Slope Rating
For example, if:
- Adjusted Gross Score = 88
- Course Rating = 72.4
- Slope Rating = 128
Then:
Score Differential = (88 − 72.4) × 113 ÷ 128
Score Differential = 13.78
- Calculate the adjusted gross score
- Apply the formula correctly
- Record the Score Differential
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Determine Your Handicap Index
Once you have submitted enough scores, the World Handicap System calculates your Handicap Index by averaging the lowest 8 Score Differentials from your most recent 20 rounds.
If you have submitted fewer than 20 scores, the system uses a different calculation based on the number of rounds available.
- Submit up to 20 eligible scores
- Identify the lowest Score Differentials
- Calculate the Handicap Index
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Calculate Your Course Handicap
Before playing a specific course, convert your Handicap Index into a Course Handicap using the course’s Slope Rating.
The formula is:
Course Handicap = Handicap Index × (Slope Rating ÷ 113)
The Course Handicap determines the number of handicap strokes you receive for that particular golf course.
- Use your Handicap Index
- Apply the course’s Slope Rating
- Determine your Course Handicap
Also Read: How to Calculate Watt Hours
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