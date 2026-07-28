KSUC advertises academic and administrative positions; here’s how to apply

Koitaleel Samoei University College (KSUC) has advertised several academic and administrative positions.

The administrative vacancies include Deputy Director, Finance and Accounts; Assistant Director, Finance and Accounts; Counsellor II; Pharmaceutical Technologist II; and Driver II.

The university college is also seeking to recruit one person each for the academic positions of Senior Lecturer in Physical Education and Sports, Senior Lecturer in Kiswahili, Lecturer in Applied Mathematics, Lecturer in Statistics, Lecturer in Geography, Lecturer in History, Lecturer in Literature and Lecturer in Kiswahili.

Interested and qualified candidates can access details of the advertised positions, including job descriptions, qualifications and application procedures, on the KSUC website at https://ksu.ac.ke.