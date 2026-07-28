MUST Advertises Administrative and Scholarship Positions

Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) has announced vacancies for administrative positions and scholarship opportunities.

The university is seeking to recruit candidates for various administrative positions, including Clinical Officer III, Nursing Officer III, Medical Laboratory Technologist III, Medical Laboratory Technologist II, Pharmaceutical Technologist III, ICT Officer I (Software Developer), ICT Officer I (Database Administrator), ICT Officer III (ICT Technician) and Driver II.

MUST has also advertised scholarship opportunities for Graduate Assistants in various areas, including Power System Switchgear and Protection, Measurement, Instrumentation and Control, High Voltage, Electronics, Telecommunications, Communication and Transmission, Mechatronics, Electrical Machines and ICT.

The university is further seeking candidates for scholarship positions under the Technicians and Technologists category in Renewable Energy and Smart Grid, High Voltage, Electrical Machines, Electronics, Telecommunications, Communication and Transmission, Mechatronics, ICT/IT and Electrical Machines and Power Systems.

Interested and qualified applicants have been advised to visit the university’s website at www.must.ac.ke for detailed information on the job descriptions, qualifications and application requirements.

Applications should be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The university has encouraged eligible candidates to carefully review the requirements for their preferred positions before submitting their applications.