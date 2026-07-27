Prof. John Okumu Appointed KU VC

Professor John Okumu has been appointed the substantive Vice Chancellor of Kenyatta University (KU).

The university confirmed his appointment on Monday, July 27, 2026, congratulating him on his new role and wishing him success in leading the institution.

“We celebrate this well-deserved milestone and wish him wisdom, strength, and success as he leads our university towards greater excellence, innovation and global impact. Congratulations, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Okumu!” the university said in a statement.

Prof. Okumu takes over the position after serving as the university’s Acting Vice Chancellor following the departure of former Vice Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina.

Before his appointment, Prof. Okumu served for about a decade as Kenyatta University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs.

He is a seasoned academic and university administrator with extensive experience in institutional development, strategic planning and higher education management.

Prof. Okumu is also an accomplished scholar and full Professor of Physics, specialising in Condensed Matter Physics.

He has spent more than three decades building his academic and research career, largely at Kenyatta University, where he has held various academic and administrative positions.