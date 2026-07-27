Two Arrested as Cannabis Worth Sh3.3 Million Seized Along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

A high-speed chase along the busy Eldoret-Nakuru Highway ended with the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of cannabis valued at Sh3.3 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Monday that the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Nakuru, working alongside their canine unit counterparts.

The officers had reportedly set a trap for a blue Nissan Note suspected of being used to transport illegal drugs.

According to the DCI, the driver refused to stop when flagged down by the detectives and instead sped off in an attempt to evade arrest.

The vehicle continued at high speed despite suffering a deflated front tyre. The driver reportedly made a dangerous U-turn at the KFA Roundabout before heading towards the Eveready area while driving on a flat rim.

The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot after realising that they could not escape the pursuing detectives.

Their attempt to flee was unsuccessful, however, as officers quickly caught up with and arrested the two suspects.

“A search of the abandoned car uncovered five sacks filled with Cannabis Sativa, weighing 110 kilograms,” the DCI said.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria, were taken into custody and are undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

The recovered cannabis has been detained as an exhibit as investigations into the incident continue.