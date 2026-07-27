Sifuna Hits Back at Ruto Over Chicken Remarks in Affordable Housing Debate

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has hit back at President William Ruto following the President’s criticism of opposition leaders over their opposition to some of his administration’s flagship projects.

Ruto on Sunday criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of lacking a clear agenda and warning Kenyans that electing them in the 2027 General Election would be “the biggest accident” to befall the country.

The President particularly criticised Sifuna over his opposition to the Affordable Housing Programme, sarcastically questioning the Nairobi Senator’s concerns about residents keeping chickens in high-rise affordable housing apartments.

“Someone is saying it is impossible to take a chicken to the 12th floor. Is it better to take your chicken to the 12th floor or continue living in slums? How heavy is that chicken?” Ruto asked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

The President spoke during a roadside rally in Busia after attending the consecration of the fourth Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Katakwa Diocese in Amagoro.

In a social media post on Monday, Sifuna responded to the President’s remarks, saying he was more knowledgeable about chickens.

“Nilisema ku argue na mimi mambo ya kuku ni kama ku argue na Methu mambo ya waru,” Sifuna wrote.

Sifuna has previously criticised the Affordable Housing Programme, arguing that Kenyans need improved healthcare, education and other basic services before the Government invests heavily in large-scale housing projects.

The exchange comes amid growing political differences between Ruto and opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Opposition leaders have pledged to review or reverse several flagship programmes introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration if they win the next election. These include the Affordable Housing Programme, the new university funding model and the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Sifuna, the former ODM Secretary General, has emerged as one of Ruto’s most vocal critics and is increasingly being mentioned as a potential presidential contender in the 2027 elections.

Over the weekend, the Nairobi Senator held rallies in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties, where he criticised the President and vowed to campaign for his removal from office in the next election.

In Busia, Ruto defended his administration’s projects and dismissed criticism from the opposition.

The President accused his critics of opposing government projects, including roads, markets and affordable housing, arguing that such opposition failed to take into account Kenya’s future urbanisation needs.

“Some people are telling us there is no need to build roads, markets or affordable housing. I want to tell these people to use their brains,” Ruto said.

He described the opposition leaders as an “existential threat” to the country and accused them of relying on political slogans rather than offering alternative policies.

“Those people are an existential threat to the Republic of Kenya. They will be a major accident for this country. Beyond saying ‘Wantam’, ‘Kasongo’ and ‘Must Go’, do they have an agenda?” he asked.

Ruto said his administration was planning for Kenya’s long-term future, noting that nearly 60 per cent of the country’s population could be living in urban areas by 2050.

“That is why we are investing in affordable housing so that Kenyans can have decent living conditions in our cities,” he said.

The President also defended his administration’s record in agriculture, education and healthcare.

He said the Government had recruited more teachers and was providing funding for university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students.

“We have laid a firm foundation for our country. Every child going to university, TVET or college will receive sufficient funding irrespective of their background,” he said.

On healthcare, Ruto said 32 million Kenyans had registered under SHA, which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He also announced plans to employ 7,500 Universal Health Coverage workers on permanent and pensionable terms to strengthen healthcare delivery.

The President further announced a new medical equipment financing model under which counties would receive hospital equipment worth up to Sh1.5 billion without making upfront payments.

“The equipment will be paid for through SHA after services are provided. This month alone, we have released Sh12 billion to hospitals, an amount that under NHIF would have taken six months to disburse,” he said.

Ruto also outlined infrastructure projects in the region, including ongoing road construction, the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba and the construction of a stadium in Busia.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi rallied support for Ruto, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration remained united ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We are firm with President Ruto. Others may be making noise, but in 2027 he will win and he will win without a petition,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi also urged Kenyans to protect peace and ensure political competition does not undermine national unity.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma attributed the President’s warm reception in the county to development projects undertaken by the national government.

“The love you have seen in Busia comes from the work you have done for us. We have agreed that we will mobilise voters to support your re-election,” Otuoma said.