Manduku defends Ruto alliance, says partnership has brought Sh4.5 billion in projects to Nyaribari Masaba

Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku has defended his close working relationship with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration, saying the partnership has enabled his constituency to secure development projects worth more than Sh4.5 billion over the past four years.

Speaking exclusively to Kahawatungu on Sunday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator dismissed criticism of his cooperation with the National Government, insisting that his priority is delivering tangible development rather than engaging in political rivalry.

Manduku said the decision to work closely with the Kenya Kwanza administration has unlocked investments in roads, markets, housing, electricity, water, education and security infrastructure across the constituency.

“My focus has always been development. Residents elected me to improve their lives, and that requires constructive engagement with the National Government regardless of political differences,” he said.

Among the flagship projects, the MP cited the ongoing Ekerubo Affordable Housing Project, completion of the Masimba and Ramasha modern markets, and the planned construction of the Gesusu ESP Market.

He also highlighted the installation of high-mast solar floodlights in major trading centres and the drilling of the Sh10 million Nyagemi borehole, with two additional National Government-funded boreholes expected to improve access to clean water.

Manduku described the signing of the contract for the upgrading of the Keroka–Ibacho–Kiamokama Road to bitumen standards as a historic achievement after years of unfulfilled promises.

He added that works on the long-stalled Ketengererie–Sosera–Ekona–Suguta Junction Road are set to resume, while routine maintenance under the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has significantly improved connectivity across the constituency.

In the education sector, the MP said he secured Sh10 million for the construction of a double-storey classroom block at Mogweko Junior Secondary School, while many young people have secured employment through National Government recruitment programmes.

Manduku further pointed to gains in rural electrification under the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, saying more than 400 households in Mache Achumbi Village and over 370 households in Nyambogo Village have been connected to the national grid. He added that previously stalled electricity projects in Ikarango and Riabigutu villages have also resumed.

On security and public administration, the legislator welcomed the approval of Masaba South Sub-County, alongside the creation of new locations and sub-locations to bring government services closer to residents.

He also praised the operationalisation of Ichuni Police Station and the Ichuni Traffic Base, saying the facilities will strengthen security, improve law enforcement and reduce emergency response times.

Manduku said the true measure of leadership should be the impact of completed development projects rather than political rhetoric.

“My vision is to transform Nyaribari Masaba into one of Kenya’s most developed constituencies through better infrastructure, quality education, expanded economic opportunities and equitable distribution of resources,” he said.

The MP reaffirmed his commitment to working with the Kenya Kwanza administration to attract more investments, arguing that collaboration between elected leaders and the National Government remains essential for accelerating development across all wards of the constituency.