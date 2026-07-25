Murkomen orders transfer of entire Keringet Police Station team in crackdown on drugs,

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered the immediate transfer of all police officers stationed at Keringet Police Station in Nakuru County as the government intensifies its crackdown on drug and substance abuse.

Speaking during a public baraza in Keringet, Murkomen said officers who have served at the station for extended periods and are suspected of colluding with illicit alcohol traders or engaging in alcohol abuse will be removed, taken through rehabilitation programmes and subjected to disciplinary action.

“All police officers who have been here for a long time and have been drinking will be taken to rehabilitation and disciplined. Twenty new police officers will be deployed here,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary announced the deployment of a special police unit to spearhead operations against drug traffickers and dismantle criminal networks operating in the area.

“We have agreed that a special team will be deployed here to decisively fight and eradicate drugs,” he said.

To strengthen security operations, Murkomen also directed that Keringet Police Station be allocated an additional police vehicle within the next two weeks to improve mobility and emergency response.

“Within two weeks, we will bring a new police vehicle here,” he said.

The CS warned drug traffickers and dealers that the government would relentlessly pursue those involved in the illegal trade, saying no individual would be spared in the ongoing crackdown.

He also cautioned police officers and local administrators against collaborating with criminals, warning that any public officer found aiding illegal activities would face firm disciplinary and legal action.

Murkomen further issued a warning to criminal gangs involved in land invasions and illegal land grabbing, assuring residents that the government is working on a lasting solution to the area’s longstanding land disputes.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja backed the directive, announcing that the intensified anti-drug operation will be supervised by Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi.

“I have directed the Rift Valley Region Police Commander to lead the operation until we eradicate drugs here,” Kanja said.

The Inspector General also announced a parallel nationwide crackdown targeting criminal gangs, commonly referred to as goons, as part of broader efforts to restore law and order across the country.

The area has been facing challenges of drug consumption amid claims of police laxity to curb the same.