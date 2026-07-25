Uganda Adventist church seeks exemption from Saturday cleaning exercise over Sabbath observance

The Uganda Union Mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church has appealed to its members to remain calm and prayerful as church leaders engage the government over the implementation of the country’s National Cleaning Days, which coincide with Sabbath worship.

In a statement issued on July 24, 2026, Uganda Union Mission President Pastor Kajoba Samuel reaffirmed the church’s support for initiatives that promote a clean and healthy environment, but stressed that the Seventh-day Adventist Church remains committed to the biblical observance of the Sabbath from Friday sunset to Saturday sunset.

The church said the government’s directive requiring community participation in National Cleaning Days on Saturdays presents a challenge for Adventists, prompting ongoing consultations with authorities to find an amicable solution.

According to the statement, church leaders are engaging government officials to safeguard both the national objective of environmental cleanliness and the constitutional right to freedom of worship.

Among the proposals under discussion is allowing Seventh-day Adventists to participate in the cleaning exercise either on Friday or Sunday instead of Saturday, enabling members to observe the Sabbath without conflicting with the national programme.

Pastor Samuel urged church members to refrain from speculation and anxiety as the discussions continue, encouraging them instead to remain steadfast in prayer and faith. He cited Philippians 4:6 and Exodus 14:14, saying believers should trust that God would guide and defend His church during the process.

He also referenced writings by Adventist pioneer Ellen G. White, calling on members to remain united and confident in God’s leading.

The church further urged its members to remain respectful toward government authorities while continuing to uphold their religious convictions and God’s commandments.

Expressing optimism, the Uganda Union Mission said it believes the ongoing consultations will result in a peaceful and mutually acceptable arrangement that respects both the country’s public health objectives and the religious freedoms guaranteed to Seventh-day Adventists.

The statement comes as Uganda continues to roll out nationwide sanitation programmes aimed at improving public health and environmental cleanliness, with some religious groups seeking accommodation where the initiatives overlap with established worship practices.