Volumetric weight, also known as dimensional weight, is a measurement used by courier companies, airlines, and freight services to determine shipping charges based on the amount of space a package occupies rather than its actual weight. Large but lightweight parcels often cost more to transport because they take up more cargo space. Learning how to calculate volumetric weight helps individuals and businesses estimate shipping costs accurately and choose the most cost-effective packaging.

Begin by measuring the package’s length, width, and height using a measuring tape or ruler.

Measure each dimension in centimetres unless your shipping company specifies a different unit.

Measure the length

Measure the width

Measure the height

Record the Measurements

Write down the dimensions accurately before performing any calculations.

Even small measurement errors can affect the final volumetric weight and shipping cost.

Record all dimensions

Use the same unit of measurement

Double-check the measurements

Apply the Volumetric Weight Formula

Use the following formula:

Volumetric Weight (kg) = (Length × Width × Height) ÷ Volumetric Divisor

Most courier companies use a volumetric divisor of 5,000 for dimensions measured in centimetres, although some carriers may use 4,000 or 6,000 depending on their pricing policy.

For example, if a package measures:

Length = 50 cm

Width = 40 cm

Height = 30 cm

Then:

Volumetric Weight = (50 × 40 × 30) ÷ 5,000

Volumetric Weight = 60,000 ÷ 5,000

Volumetric Weight = 12 kg

Multiply the three dimensions

Divide by the courier’s volumetric divisor

Record the calculated volumetric weight

Compare the Volumetric Weight with the Actual Weight

After calculating the volumetric weight, compare it with the package’s actual weight.

Most shipping companies charge based on whichever is greater between the actual weight and the volumetric weight.

Weigh the package

Compare both weights

Use the higher value for shipping charges

Verify the Courier’s Requirements

Different courier companies may use different volumetric divisors and pricing methods.

Always check the shipping company’s guidelines before calculating shipping costs to ensure you use the correct formula.

Confirm the volumetric divisor

Review the courier’s pricing policy

Recalculate if required

Also Read: How to Calculate Selling Price of a Product