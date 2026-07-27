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    How to Calculate Volumetric Weight

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
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    Volumetric weight, also known as dimensional weight, is a measurement used by courier companies, airlines, and freight services to determine shipping charges based on the amount of space a package occupies rather than its actual weight. Large but lightweight parcels often cost more to transport because they take up more cargo space. Learning how to calculate volumetric weight helps individuals and businesses estimate shipping costs accurately and choose the most cost-effective packaging.

    1. Measure the Package Dimensions

    Begin by measuring the package’s length, width, and height using a measuring tape or ruler.

    Measure each dimension in centimetres unless your shipping company specifies a different unit.

    • Measure the length
    • Measure the width
    • Measure the height

    1. Record the Measurements

    Write down the dimensions accurately before performing any calculations.

    Even small measurement errors can affect the final volumetric weight and shipping cost.

    • Record all dimensions
    • Use the same unit of measurement
    • Double-check the measurements

    1. Apply the Volumetric Weight Formula

    Use the following formula:

    Volumetric Weight (kg) = (Length × Width × Height) ÷ Volumetric Divisor

    Most courier companies use a volumetric divisor of 5,000 for dimensions measured in centimetres, although some carriers may use 4,000 or 6,000 depending on their pricing policy.

    For example, if a package measures:

    • Length = 50 cm
    • Width = 40 cm
    • Height = 30 cm

    Then:

    Volumetric Weight = (50 × 40 × 30) ÷ 5,000

    Volumetric Weight = 60,000 ÷ 5,000

    Volumetric Weight = 12 kg

    • Multiply the three dimensions
    • Divide by the courier’s volumetric divisor
    • Record the calculated volumetric weight

    1. Compare the Volumetric Weight with the Actual Weight

    After calculating the volumetric weight, compare it with the package’s actual weight.

    Most shipping companies charge based on whichever is greater between the actual weight and the volumetric weight.

    • Weigh the package
    • Compare both weights
    • Use the higher value for shipping charges

    1. Verify the Courier’s Requirements

    Different courier companies may use different volumetric divisors and pricing methods.

    Always check the shipping company’s guidelines before calculating shipping costs to ensure you use the correct formula.

    • Confirm the volumetric divisor
    • Review the courier’s pricing policy
    • Recalculate if required

    Also Read: How to Calculate Selling Price of a Product

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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