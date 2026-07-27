Boy drowns during birthday party at Nyali apartments

An eight-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool during a children’s birthday party at an apartment complex in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The incident was reported to Nyali Police Station at about 7.24 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, by a resident of Footprints on Earth Apartments.

According to police, the resident’s sister, had hosted a birthday party for her six-year-old daughter at the apartments earlier in the day.

At around 4 p.m., several children went to swim in the apartment’s swimming pool. A few minutes later, the host noticed something unusual among the children and rushed to the poolside, where he found the boy, aged eight, floating in the water.

He immediately dived into the pool, pulled the boy out and administered first aid before other residents joined in to assist. The child was then rushed to Premier Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene, documented the incident and photographed the body before it was transferred to Jocham Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances that led to the drowning.

And a 14-year-old Grade Six pupil drowned while swimming in a dam at Masebe area in Kuria West Sub-County, Migori County, after reportedly abandoning an errand to fetch water.

According to police, the incident was reported at Isibania Police Station at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.

Police visited the scene and established that the boy had been sent by his father to fetch water from a nearby spring.

However, instead of completing the errand, the boy reportedly joined his friends for a swim in a nearby dam, where he was overwhelmed by the deep water and drowned.

Police said the boy was a Grade Six pupil at Isibania Primary School.

Crime scene officers processed the scene before the body was removed and taken to Akidiva Mindira Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have urged parents and guardians to closely supervise children, particularly during school holidays, and warned against swimming in dams and other unprotected water bodies due to the risk of drowning.