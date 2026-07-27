Armed robbers raid women’s Chama meeting in Kayole, escape with cash and phone

Police have launched investigations and manhunt after two armed men raided a women’s chama meeting in Nairobi’s Saika estate and escaped with cash and a mobile phone.

The robbery occurred at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at Sheek’s Palace Salon, where members of the Queen’s Women Chama had gathered for their routine fortnightly meeting.

According to report the two unidentified men walked into the salon while the meeting was in progress. One of them allegedly drew an object resembling a pistol from his waistband and ordered the women to surrender their mobile phones and money.

Police said the robbers fled with a Samsung Galaxy A17 mobile phone belonging to one of the members as well as Sh50,000 in cash that had been placed on a table for the group’s meeting.

Police visited the scene and confirmed the incident.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers documented and processed the scene for forensic evidence.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Investigations are ongoing.

A security camera that captured the drama showed the gang arrive before one of them drew a pistol and cocked it as the women panicked. He then grabbed a mobile phone and other valuables as the others present screamed.

The gunman continued to grab valuables from the woman as others dashed out screaming there were thieves therein.

The gang later rushed out and escaped.

Detectives said they were pursuing the gang and hoped to arrest them soon.

This comes amid heightened police operations to degrade armed robberies in the city. Police say they have arrested dozens in the operations staged in various parts of the city. The operations also saw the recovery of weapons and killing of some of the suspects.

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said they are pursuing good leads on the gang behind the attacks.