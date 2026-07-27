KDF Officer, two relatives arrested after teen’s body found buried in shallow grave in Embu

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and two of his relatives were arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man whose body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in Mbeere North, Embu County.

The suspects included a KDF officer attached to Mariakani Saba Saba under 19 KA Nyali, Mombasa, his mother and a relative.

The incident was reported at Siakago Police Station on Sunday, July 26, by the victim’s mother, who informed officers that her son had been seriously assaulted at the homestead of the mother.

During the search, officers recovered the body of the 19-year-old from a shallow pit behind the house.

The body, which was already beginning to decompose, had been covered with trash and dry leaves in an apparent attempt to conceal it.

Crime scene investigators processed the area before the body was moved to the Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The three suspects remain in police custody as detectives continue with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing and prepare to arraign them in court.

And police in Kisii County launched investigations after the body of an elderly woman was found in River Riana under circumstances suggesting it had been dumped there.

The incident was reported to Gesonso Police Station on Sunday, July 26, after Bogiakumu Location Chief Duke Atandi alerted police that a body had been spotted in the river at Sewage Village, Bonyando Sublocation, within Bogiakumu Location.

Police visited the scene and found the body of an unidentified woman believed to be about 65 years old lying in the shallow waters of River Riana.

According to preliminary police findings, the body is suspected to have been dumped in the river during the previous night. It was discovered by children who had gone to bathe in the river.

Police said the body had no visible physical injuries. Investigators also ruled out drowning as the likely cause of death because the section of the river where the body was found was too shallow.

The scene was documented before the body was moved to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

The case has been handed over to detectives from DCI Kisii South, who have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.