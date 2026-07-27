A charge is the amount of money paid for a product, service, or transaction. Depending on the situation, a charge may include the base price, taxes, service fees, delivery costs, or other additional charges. Whether you are calculating a bank charge, service fee, utility bill, or business transaction, understanding how to calculate the charge helps you budget accurately and verify that you are paying or charging the correct amount. Learning this calculation is useful for both personal and business finances.

Begin by determining the original cost of the product or service before any additional charges are applied.

This amount serves as the basis for calculating the total charge.

Record the original amount

Confirm the correct price

Use accurate figures

Determine the Charge Rate

Find out whether the charge is a fixed amount or a percentage of the original amount.

For example, a bank may charge a fixed fee, while a service provider may charge a percentage of the total amount.

Check whether the charge is fixed or percentage-based

Confirm the applicable rate

Use the correct calculation method

Calculate the Charge Amount

If the charge is a percentage, use the following formula:

Charge Amount = Original Amount × Charge Rate

For example, if the original amount is Sh 8,000 and the charge rate is 5%, then:

Charge Amount = Sh 8,000 × 5%

Charge Amount = Sh 400

If the charge is a fixed fee, simply use the stated amount.

Multiply the original amount by the charge rate

Use the fixed fee if applicable

Record the calculated charge

Calculate the Total Charge

Add the charge amount to the original amount to determine the total amount payable.

For example:

Total Charge = Sh 8,000 + Sh 400

Total Charge = Sh 8,400

This represents the final amount to be paid after including the charge.

Add the original amount and charge

Calculate the final payable amount

Verify the total

Review Your Calculation

Check your calculations to ensure that the charge has been applied correctly.

Compare the result with invoices, receipts, or billing statements to confirm the amount is accurate.

Review your calculations

Compare with the invoice or receipt

Correct any errors if necessary

Also Read: How to Calculate Selling Price of a Product