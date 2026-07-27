A charge is the amount of money paid for a product, service, or transaction. Depending on the situation, a charge may include the base price, taxes, service fees, delivery costs, or other additional charges. Whether you are calculating a bank charge, service fee, utility bill, or business transaction, understanding how to calculate the charge helps you budget accurately and verify that you are paying or charging the correct amount. Learning this calculation is useful for both personal and business finances.
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Identify the Original Amount
Begin by determining the original cost of the product or service before any additional charges are applied.
This amount serves as the basis for calculating the total charge.
- Record the original amount
- Confirm the correct price
- Use accurate figures
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Determine the Charge Rate
Find out whether the charge is a fixed amount or a percentage of the original amount.
For example, a bank may charge a fixed fee, while a service provider may charge a percentage of the total amount.
- Check whether the charge is fixed or percentage-based
- Confirm the applicable rate
- Use the correct calculation method
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Calculate the Charge Amount
If the charge is a percentage, use the following formula:
Charge Amount = Original Amount × Charge Rate
For example, if the original amount is Sh 8,000 and the charge rate is 5%, then:
Charge Amount = Sh 8,000 × 5%
Charge Amount = Sh 400
If the charge is a fixed fee, simply use the stated amount.
- Multiply the original amount by the charge rate
- Use the fixed fee if applicable
- Record the calculated charge
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Calculate the Total Charge
Add the charge amount to the original amount to determine the total amount payable.
For example:
Total Charge = Sh 8,000 + Sh 400
Total Charge = Sh 8,400
This represents the final amount to be paid after including the charge.
- Add the original amount and charge
- Calculate the final payable amount
- Verify the total
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Review Your Calculation
Check your calculations to ensure that the charge has been applied correctly.
Compare the result with invoices, receipts, or billing statements to confirm the amount is accurate.
- Review your calculations
- Compare with the invoice or receipt
- Correct any errors if necessary
Also Read: How to Calculate Selling Price of a Product
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