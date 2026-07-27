Joey Essex is a British television personality, entrepreneur, DJ, and former reality television star who has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Essex rose to fame after joining the cast of ITV2’s hit reality series “The Only Way Is Essex” (TOWIE). His distinctive Essex accent, eccentric vocabulary, playful personality, and highly publicized relationships quickly made him one of the show’s most recognizable stars.

After becoming a household name through reality television, Essex successfully expanded his career into other areas of entertainment and business. He has appeared on numerous reality shows, hosted television programs, launched fashion and lifestyle ventures, worked as a DJ, and secured commercial partnerships with major brands.

Over more than a decade in the public eye, Joey Essex has built a diverse career that has helped him become one of Britain’s most enduring reality television personalities.

Joey Essex Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth July 29, 1990 Place of Birth Southwark, London

Early Life

Joseph Benjamin Essex was born on July 29, 1990, in Southwark, London, and was raised in Chigwell, Essex.

He attended West Hatch High School and grew up alongside his sister, Frankie, who also became a familiar face on “The Only Way Is Essex.”

Essex experienced a major personal tragedy during his childhood when his mother died by suicide when he was 10 years old. He later spoke publicly about the impact of the loss and his experience of grief in the BBC documentary “Joey Essex: Grief and Me.”

The documentary gave viewers a more personal insight into the reality star’s life and explored how the loss affected him as he grew older.

The Only Way Is Essex

Joey Essex joined “The Only Way Is Essex” during its second series in 2011.

The ITV2 reality show followed the personal lives, relationships, friendships, and conflicts of a group of young people from Essex. It quickly became a major success and helped launch the careers of several British reality television personalities.

Essex stood out because of his eccentric vocabulary, self-deprecating humor, confidence, and distinctive personality. His use of the word “reem” to describe something cool or stylish became closely associated with his public image.

His relationship with fellow cast member Sam Faiers also became one of the show’s most closely followed storylines.

Essex’s comedic timing and natural ability to entertain audiences helped him become one of the most popular members of the cast. His growing fame eventually allowed him to pursue opportunities beyond “TOWIE.”

He left the series in 2013 to focus on his individual career, although his association with the program remained an important part of his public identity.

Reality Television Career

After leaving “The Only Way Is Essex,” Joey Essex established himself as one of Britain’s most recognizable reality television stars.

In 2013, he appeared on “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” and finished in fourth place. His appearance introduced him to a wider audience and demonstrated his ability to attract viewers outside the “TOWIE” fan base.

Essex subsequently appeared on several other reality programs, including “Splash!,” “The Jump,” “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins,” “Celebs Go Dating,” and “Dancing on Ice.”

His combination of confidence, humor, and vulnerability made him a popular choice for reality television producers.

Essex also competed in the 2024 series of “Love Island,” further demonstrating his ability to remain relevant in the rapidly changing British reality television industry.

Educating Joey Essex

In 2014, Essex received his own television series, “Educating Joey Essex,” on ITV2.

The program followed Essex as he traveled to different parts of the world and explored topics including history, culture, science, and education.

The show became an extension of his public persona while also allowing audiences to see a different side of his personality.

Several related programs followed, including “Supermarket Survival,” “Reem Education,” and “The Road to Rio.”

His television work demonstrated that his appeal extended beyond traditional reality television and helped establish him as a presenter and entertainment personality in his own right.

Joey Essex’s Documentary Work

One of Essex’s more personal television projects came in 2021 with the BBC documentary “Joey Essex: Grief and Me.”

The program explored his experience of losing his mother during childhood and the emotional impact that followed.

The documentary allowed Essex to move beyond the comedic and carefree image that had defined much of his early career. His openness about grief and mental health received widespread attention and offered viewers a deeper understanding of his personal experiences.

The program was also recognized with a BAFTA nomination.

Business Ventures and Fashion

Joey Essex has expanded his income beyond television through business and fashion ventures.

He launched the clothing brand Fusey and opened a boutique in Brentwood. His fashion interests became an important part of his public image, particularly among his younger fan base.

His entrepreneurial activities have allowed him to capitalize on his celebrity profile and develop commercial opportunities outside entertainment.

Over the years, Essex has also used his popularity to work with brands and participate in promotional campaigns.

DJ Career

Music has also played a role in Joey Essex’s career.

A longtime music enthusiast, Essex has worked as a DJ and performed at clubs, events, and festivals in the UK and Europe.

His DJ work has provided another source of income while allowing him to remain connected to the nightlife and entertainment industries.

His ability to combine television appearances, live performances, and commercial opportunities has helped him maintain a diverse career.

Joey Essex’s Brand Endorsements

Joey Essex has earned additional income through brand endorsements and commercial partnerships.

His distinctive personality and large social media following have made him an attractive figure for companies seeking to reach younger audiences.

His commercial work has included lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment-related campaigns.

Celebrity endorsements can provide significant additional income for high-profile personalities, and Essex’s long-running presence in British popular culture has helped him secure opportunities outside traditional television work.

Personal Life

Joey Essex’s relationships have frequently attracted media attention.

His on-and-off romance with Sam Faiers was one of the most prominent storylines during his time on “The Only Way Is Essex.” The pair’s relationship became a major topic of conversation among viewers and entertainment publications.

Over the years, Essex has also been linked to several other reality television personalities.

Despite the attention surrounding his personal life, Essex has often spoken about the importance of his family, particularly his relationship with his sister Frankie.

He has also discussed his experience with grief and the emotional challenges of losing his mother at a young age.

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