How to Calculate Return on Earnings

Return on earnings is a financial measure used to evaluate how effectively a company generates profits from the earnings it retains rather than distributing them as dividends. Investors and business owners use this metric to assess whether retained earnings are being invested efficiently to increase profitability and business growth. Calculating return on earnings helps measure management performance and supports better investment and financial decisions.

Start by identifying the company’s net income for the financial period.

Net income is the profit remaining after deducting all operating expenses, interest, taxes, and other costs from total revenue.

Obtain the income statement

Record the net income

Verify the reported profit

Determine the Retained Earnings

Identify the retained earnings shown in the company’s balance sheet.

Retained earnings represent the cumulative profits kept in the business after paying dividends to shareholders.

Review the balance sheet

Record the retained earnings

Confirm the reported amount

Apply the Return on Earnings Formula

Use the following formula to calculate the return on earnings:

Return on Earnings = (Net Income ÷ Retained Earnings) × 100

For example, if a company has a net income of Sh 500,000 and retained earnings of Sh 2,000,000, then:

Return on Earnings = (Sh 500,000 ÷ Sh 2,000,000) × 100

Return on Earnings = 25%

This means the company generated a 25% return on its retained earnings during the financial period.

Divide net income by retained earnings

Multiply the result by 100

Record the percentage return

Interpret the Results

A higher return on earnings generally indicates that the company is using its retained earnings efficiently to generate profits.

A lower percentage may suggest that retained earnings are not producing strong returns or that profits have declined.

Compare the result with previous years

Evaluate business performance

Consider industry benchmarks

Review the Calculation Regularly

Calculate the return on earnings each financial year to monitor trends in profitability and business growth.

Regular analysis helps investors and business owners determine whether retained earnings are being managed effectively.

Calculate the ratio annually

Compare yearly performance

Use the results for decision-making

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