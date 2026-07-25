Ruto Appoints Former Bumula MP Moses Mabonga to Energy Regulator Board

President William Ruto has appointed former Bumula MP Moses Wekesa Mwambu Mabonga as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).
In a Gazette Notice dated July 24, 2026, President Ruto appointed Mabonga to serve as chairperson for a three-year term.
In the same notice, the President reappointed Gilbert Malukias as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Irrigation Authority Board for another three-year term.
President Ruto also revoked the appointment of Dr Thuo Mathenge as the Chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), effective July 24, 2026.
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