Ruto Appoints Former Bumula MP Moses Mabonga to Energy Regulator Board

President William Ruto has appointed former Bumula MP Moses Wekesa Mwambu Mabonga as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In a Gazette Notice dated July 24, 2026, President Ruto appointed Mabonga to serve as chairperson for a three-year term.

In the same notice, the President reappointed Gilbert Malukias as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Irrigation Authority Board for another three-year term.

President Ruto also revoked the appointment of Dr Thuo Mathenge as the Chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), effective July 24, 2026.