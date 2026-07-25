Over 17,000 passengers pass through Mombasa airport in 10 days as tourism picks up

More than 17,000 passengers passed through Moi International Airport in Mombasa over a 10-day period, reflecting increased travel to Kenya’s Coast as the peak tourism season gathers pace.

Data from the airport shows that 8,948 passengers arrived in Mombasa while 8,319 departed during the period, highlighting sustained traffic through Kenya’s main coastal gateway.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said the figures underscore growing visitor arrivals as the government continues to position Kenya as a safe, competitive and attractive destination for both leisure and business travel. The Coast remains one of the country’s leading tourism destinations.

The increase in passenger traffic is expected to boost businesses across the tourism value chain, including hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transport providers and local artisans, while supporting thousands of jobs that depend directly and indirectly on the sector.

The ministry attributed the steady flow of passengers to improved air connectivity between Mombasa and key international markets. Several airlines, including Condor, Discover Airlines, Neos, TUI, Enter Air, flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Uganda Airlines and RwandAir, currently operate flights linking Mombasa to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

According to the ministry, Kenya’s beaches, rich coastal heritage, wildlife attractions and hospitality continue to attract visitors throughout the year.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said Kenya remains open and safe for both holidaymakers and business travellers.

“Kenya remains open and safe for travelers, and we continue to welcome visitors for holidays, conferences and business engagements,” Miano said.

“Our tourism attractions, from the Indian Ocean beaches to our wildlife parks and reserves, remain accessible to visitors from across the world,” she added.

Miano said the government is working closely with the private sector to strengthen air connectivity, improve visitor experiences and expand destination marketing as Kenya seeks to reinforce its position as one of Africa’s leading tourism destinations.