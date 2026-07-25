Body found dumped along Nairobi–Naivasha Highway after murder 

Police launched investigations into the suspected murder of an unidentified man whose body was found dumped along the Nairobi–Naivasha Highway in Limuru, Kiambu County.

The body of the African male, believed to be about 20 years old, was discovered early Friday morning on a dusty service road near Tarabana Junction in the Kamirithu area.

According to police, officers from Limuru Town Police Station, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and traffic officers responded to reports from members of the public and visited the scene.

Investigators found the body lying in the middle of the service road with multiple injuries, including severe wounds to both lower limbs near the ankles, with the left leg suspected to have suffered a compound fracture.

The deceased also had similar injuries on both upper limbs near the elbows, penetrating wounds, a deep cut on the left ear and another sharp-object injury on the right side of the head.

Police said there were only minimal blood stains at the scene, leading investigators to suspect that the victim was attacked elsewhere before his body was dumped at the location.

Several shoe prints were also observed around the body.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the area before the body was moved to Tigoni Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could help identify the deceased or assist in the investigation to report to the nearest police station. No arrests had been made by the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations into the death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found beside a drainage ditch in Juja Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The deceased was identified as Emmanuel Wainaina.

According to police, the incident was reported on Friday at around 12.20 p.m. after the man’s mother, received a distress call informing her that her son had fallen into a drainage ditch in the One Four area.

Police officers visited the scene along Kiganjo Road.

They found Wainaina’s body lying beside the drainage ditch. Police said the body had no visible physical injuries.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to the Kenyatta University Funeral Home for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.